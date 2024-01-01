Menu
Account
Sign In
With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate. Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs. Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle! Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark. Dealer permit #5686 Dealer permit #5686

2011 Toyota Matrix

100,224 KM

Details Description Features

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Toyota Matrix

4DR WGN AUTO AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Matrix

4DR WGN AUTO AWD

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

Contact Seller

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
100,224KM
VIN 2T1LE4EE5BC019663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 100,224 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Transmission Cooler
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Sound insulating engine cover
Independent Macpherson front gas strut suspension
Front ventilated disc & rear solid disc brakes
Independent double wishbone rear suspension
2.4L DOHC SMPI 16-valve VVT-i I4 engine
4-speed automatic transmission electronically controlled w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter, transmission cooler

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
CARGO LAMP
Front & rear cup holders
Cabin Air Filter
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Engine Immobilizer
Remote Fuel Door Release
Door Map Pockets
Pwr windows w/driver side auto-down
Carpeted floor mats
Map lamps
Front centre console box
Silver painted door handles
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Driver coin case compartment
Front & rear door bottle holders
Front reclining bucket seats -inc: driver seat cushion height adjustment
Rear 60/40 split bench seat w/fold-down seat back
Cargo area tie down rings
3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc: sporty flat bottom design
Front reclining bucket seats -inc: driver seat cushion height adjustment, front passenger fold-down seat back
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water & outside temp, dual trip odometer
Warnings -inc: low fuel, low oil & washer fluid, door ajar, headlamps on, seat belt

Exterior

INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Compact Spare Tire
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured bumpers
Front & rear splash guards
Reflector style halogen headlamps
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Rear Bumper Protector
Folding pwr heated mirrors
Roof rails & crossbars

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front & rear side curtain air bags
All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
front seat-mounted side air bags
Driver & front passenger dual-stage air bags
Front passenger air bag status indicator
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters
Brake assist (BA)
Smart stop technology (SST)
Hight adjustable front seat belts

Additional Features

front passenger fold-down seat back
4-speed automatic transmission electronically controlled w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Used 2017 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 RAM 1500 SPORT 111,252 KM $28,798 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Toyota Highlander 7-Passenger for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2006 Toyota Highlander 7-Passenger 149,209 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Matrix 4DR WGN AUTO AWD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2011 Toyota Matrix 4DR WGN AUTO AWD 100,224 KM $15,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-4444

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Matrix