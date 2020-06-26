Menu
$18,978

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2011 Toyota RAV4

2011 Toyota RAV4

Limited V6 LIMITED AWD

2011 Toyota RAV4

Limited V6 LIMITED AWD

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$18,978

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,815KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5275508
  • Stock #: F37HG2
  • VIN: 2T3DK4DV7BW064236
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. With access to our 14 different manufacturers, Birchwood can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Front air conditioning
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Power Outlet
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Roof Rack
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • Automatic Transmission
  • Four Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear bench seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Mirror integrated turn signals
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • 17" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
  • All-Season Front Tire
  • All-Season Rear Tire
  • Audio Aux Input
  • Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
  • 5 Spd Automatic Transmission
  • Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
  • Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

