2011 Toyota RAV4

Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Exterior Spoiler Roof Rack Powertrain Automatic Transmission Four Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag 4 Spd Automatic Transmission All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire

