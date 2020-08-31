Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota RAV4

129,125 KM

Details Description Features

$10,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,880

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota RAV4

2011 Toyota RAV4

Base Locally Owned

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota RAV4

Base Locally Owned

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$10,880

+ taxes & licensing

129,125KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5824030
  • Stock #: F3M5UT
  • VIN: 2T3BF4DV5BW128429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3M5UT
  • Mileage 129,125 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Toyota RAV4 4WD, Cloth, 17" Styled Steel Wheels, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Power steering, Radio: AM/FM CD w/MP3/WMA Player, Rear window defroster, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control.


Recent Arrival! 2.5L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4WD CARFAX Canada One Owner


Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment! Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you don't buy ours! We don't charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.


We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy. Please contact us with the phone number provided above. Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model. Plus taxes OAC.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
4 Spd Automatic Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda West

2016 Honda Civic LX ...
 65,011 KM
$16,880 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 35,214 KM
$31,880 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 77,349 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory