2011 Toyota RAV4

223,445 KM

Details Description Features

$6,455

+ tax & licensing
$6,455

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2011 Toyota RAV4

2011 Toyota RAV4

Limited AS-IS WHOLESALE DIRECT

2011 Toyota RAV4

Limited AS-IS WHOLESALE DIRECT

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$6,455

+ taxes & licensing

223,445KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6054483
  • Stock #: F3NGGY
  • VIN: 2T3DF4DV8BW084287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour SAND BEIGE
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 223,445 KM

Vehicle Description

Public Offer Before Wholesale!

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be delivered via alternative transport. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Please contact Goran at goran.mihajlov@birchwood.ca to proceed with purchase.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Spoiler
Roof Rack
tinted windows
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
17" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
4 Spd Automatic Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

