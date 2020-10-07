2011 Toyota RAV4

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Exterior Spoiler Roof Rack tinted windows Powertrain Automatic Transmission Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag 17" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks 4 Spd Automatic Transmission All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

