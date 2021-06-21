2011 Toyota RAV4

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 1 , 9 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7497699

7497699 Stock #: 07842

07842 VIN: 2t3df4dv6bw087253

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 07842

Mileage 121,900 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Conventional Spare Tire Sun/Moonroof Generic Sun/Moonroof

