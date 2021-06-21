Menu
2011 Toyota RAV4

121,900 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

2011 Toyota RAV4

2011 Toyota RAV4

Limited 4WD

2011 Toyota RAV4

Limited 4WD

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,900KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7497699
  Stock #: 07842
  VIN: 2t3df4dv6bw087253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 07842
  • Mileage 121,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Toyota Rav4 Limited 4WD. Low km's on this loaded SUV. Comes with Push button start, 2.5L engine, proximity keys, heated seats, power seat, power sunroof, alloy wheels, etc. New Kumho All Season Tires, new rotors and pads, etc.

New Safety!!!

Great condition both inside and out.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

