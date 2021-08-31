Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota RAV4

176,762 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota RAV4

2011 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota RAV4

LIMITED

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

  1. 7753392
  2. 7753392
  3. 7753392
  4. 7753392
  5. 7753392
  6. 7753392
  7. 7753392
  8. 7753392
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

176,762KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7753392
  • Stock #: P1169
  • VIN: 2T3DF4DV9BW090972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1169
  • Mileage 176,762 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*MB SAFETY*

*CARFAX HISTORY DISCLOSURE*

RARE RAV4 LIMITED, AWD, LOADED WITH LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM/FM/CD, AC, ABS, ALLOYS, BRAND NEW TIRES, NEW STRUTS, NEW SHOCKS, FRESH OIL CHANGE, GREAT UNIT INSIDE AND OUT! CLEAN TITLE, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH SAFETY, 2 KEYS AND WARRANTY!







*****VALUE PRICED AT $13,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Air filtration
Power Steering
Power
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear
3
Cargo Cover
MP3 Playback
2
Energy absorbing steering column
Braking Assist
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Radio: AM/FM
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: 6
One-Touch Windows: 1
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Center console: front console with storage
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Headlights: auto on/off
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Rear seat type: 40-60 split bench
Spare wheel type: steel
Grille color: chrome
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Footwell lights
Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
Antenna type: mast
Rear door type: side-hinged
Spare tire mount location: outside
Spare wheel cover: hard shell
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Spare tire size: full-size
Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Front brake diameter: 11.8
Rear spoiler: roofline
Power windows: safety reverse
Rear seat folding: flat
Total speakers: 6
4WD type: on demand
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm
Wheel spokes: 6
Bumper detail: rear protector
Rear seat: sliding
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
Power outlet(s): three 12V
Axle ratio: 3.08
Armrests: rear center
Wheel covers: full
halogen
Rear brake diameter: 11.2
Storage: in floor
Window defogger: rear
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm
Steering Ratio: 14.6
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rack crossbars: black
one-touch fold flat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Silverline Motors

2013 Audi RS 5 4.2 q...
 97,008 KM
$42,991 + tax & lic
2011 Honda CR-V LX
 183,579 KM
$12,991 + tax & lic
2010 Honda CR-V EX
 112,829 KM
$14,991 + tax & lic

Email Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

Call Dealer

204-509-XXXX

(click to show)

204-509-0008

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory