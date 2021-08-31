2011 Toyota RAV4

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 6 , 7 6 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7753392

7753392 Stock #: P1169

P1169 VIN: 2T3DF4DV9BW090972

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # P1169

Mileage 176,762 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Air filtration Power Options Power Steering Power Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Seating Upholstery: Cloth Additional Features Rear 3 Cargo Cover MP3 Playback 2 Energy absorbing steering column Braking Assist Push-Button Start integrated turn signals Electronic brakeforce distribution Radio: AM/FM Rear Brake Type: Disc Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: 6 One-Touch Windows: 1 Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4 ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual In-Dash CD: 6 disc Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Center console: front console with storage Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear spoiler color: body-color Headlights: auto on/off Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Side mirrors: heated Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Rear seat type: 40-60 split bench Spare wheel type: steel Grille color: chrome Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Shift knob trim: leather Footwell lights Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer Antenna type: mast Rear door type: side-hinged Spare tire mount location: outside Spare wheel cover: hard shell Front wipers: variable intermittent Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Seatbelt warning sensor: front Spare tire size: full-size Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Auxiliary audio input: jack Front brake diameter: 11.8 Rear spoiler: roofline Power windows: safety reverse Rear seat folding: flat Total speakers: 6 4WD type: on demand Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm Wheel spokes: 6 Bumper detail: rear protector Rear seat: sliding Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7 Power outlet(s): three 12V Axle ratio: 3.08 Armrests: rear center Wheel covers: full halogen Rear brake diameter: 11.2 Storage: in floor Window defogger: rear Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm Steering Ratio: 14.6 Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Roof rack crossbars: black one-touch fold flat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.