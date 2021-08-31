2011 Toyota RAV4

RARE RAV4 LIMITED, AWD, LOADED WITH LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM/FM/CD, AC, ABS, ALLOYS, BRAND NEW TIRES, NEW STRUTS, NEW SHOCKS, FRESH OIL CHANGE, GREAT UNIT INSIDE AND OUT! CLEAN TITLE, WILL GO HOME WITH A FRESH SAFETY, 2 KEYS AND WARRANTY!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Air filtration
Power Steering
Power
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear
3
Cargo Cover
MP3 Playback
2
Energy absorbing steering column
Braking Assist
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Radio: AM/FM
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: 6
One-Touch Windows: 1
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Center console: front console with storage
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Headlights: auto on/off
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Rear seat type: 40-60 split bench
Spare wheel type: steel
Grille color: chrome
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Footwell lights
Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
Antenna type: mast
Rear door type: side-hinged
Spare tire mount location: outside
Spare wheel cover: hard shell
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Spare tire size: full-size
Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Front brake diameter: 11.8
Rear spoiler: roofline
Power windows: safety reverse
Rear seat folding: flat
Total speakers: 6
4WD type: on demand
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm
Wheel spokes: 6
Bumper detail: rear protector
Rear seat: sliding
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
Power outlet(s): three 12V
Axle ratio: 3.08
Armrests: rear center
Wheel covers: full
halogen
Rear brake diameter: 11.2
Storage: in floor
Window defogger: rear
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm
Steering Ratio: 14.6
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rack crossbars: black
one-touch fold flat
