Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota Sequoia

193,500 KM

Details Description Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Sequoia

2011 Toyota Sequoia

LIMITED *FULLY LOADED* *CLEAN TITLE* *SAFETIED*

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Sequoia

LIMITED *FULLY LOADED* *CLEAN TITLE* *SAFETIED*

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

  1. 10199277
  2. 10199277
  3. 10199277
  4. 10199277
  5. 10199277
  6. 10199277
  7. 10199277
  8. 10199277
  9. 10199277
  10. 10199277
  11. 10199277
  12. 10199277
  13. 10199277
  14. 10199277
  15. 10199277
  16. 10199277
  17. 10199277
  18. 10199277
  19. 10199277
  20. 10199277
  21. 10199277
  22. 10199277
  23. 10199277
  24. 10199277
  25. 10199277
  26. 10199277
  27. 10199277
  28. 10199277
  29. 10199277
  30. 10199277
  31. 10199277
  32. 10199277
  33. 10199277
  34. 10199277
  35. 10199277
  36. 10199277
  37. 10199277
  38. 10199277
  39. 10199277
  40. 10199277
Contact Seller

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
193,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10199277
  • VIN: 5TDJY5G14BS054183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 193,500 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.

LOCAL MANITOBA VEHICLE!

PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.

2011 TOYOTA SEQUOIA LIMITED FULLY LOADED 5.7L 8 CYLINDER 8 passenger with 193,500KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2), HEATED LEATHER SEATING, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, REAR PARK SENSORS, GPS/NAVIGATION, REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $28,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 1 YEAR/12-month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, up to $5,000 per claim, and more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Amerikal Auto

2014 Mazda CX-5 GS L...
 198,500 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue SV...
 206,000 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X5 XDrive35...
 156,000 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic

Email Amerikal Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

Call Dealer

204-990-XXXX

(click to show)

204-990-5659

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory