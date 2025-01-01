$13,991+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Sienna
LE 8-Passenger
2011 Toyota Sienna
LE 8-Passenger
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
$13,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Predawn Gray Mica
- Interior Colour Light Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 053401
- Mileage 181,686 KM
Vehicle Description
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***
*FINANCING AVAILABLE*
*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*
*TRADE-INS WELCOME*
*7 DAY INSURANCE*
*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM
LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*
*MB SAFETY*
*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*
*D#4140*
****8 PASSENGER TOYOTA SIENNA IS HERE! NICELY LOADED WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, COMFORTABLE CLOTH SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, DUAL SLIDING DOORS, THIRD ROF CAN FOLD INTO THE FLOOR, MIDDLE ROW SLIDING AND RECLINING SEATS, TINTED GLASS, ABS, AC, GOOD TIRES, WILL BE SOLD WITH 2 KEYS, OIL CHANGE DONE, WATER PUMP REPLACED, FRESH SAFETY AND WARRANTY!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $13,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******
*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear air conditioning: independently controlled, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: third row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone / jack / USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake type: disc, Assist handle: front / rear, Conversation mirror, Cruise control, Cupholders: 12 / front / rear, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): three 12V, Power steering, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / phone / voice control, Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / seatback / sunglasses holder, Sunshade: side window, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Body side moldings: body-color, Bumper detail: rear protector, Door handle color: body-color, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Side door type: dual power sliding, Clock, Compass, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure, Daytime running lights, Headlights: auto delay off, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: heated, Battery saver, OEM roof height: undefined, Roof rails: black, Active head restraints: dual front, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Safety brake pedal system, Auto height adjusting shoulder belts: front / rear, Emergency locking retractors: driver, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat power adjustments: 8 / lumbar, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: captains chairs, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Third row headrests: 3 / adjustable, Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor / split, Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Hands-free phone call integration, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel spokes: 5, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows: safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear quarter windows: manual, Rear wiper: intermittent, Solar-tinted glass: front, Window defogger: rear
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Silverline Motors
Email Silverline Motors
Silverline Motors
Call Dealer
204-509-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-509-0008