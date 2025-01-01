2011 Toyota Sienna

Menu
8 PASSENGER TOYOTA SIENNA IS HERE! NICELY LOADED WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, COMFORTABLE CLOTH SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, DUAL SLIDING DOORS, THIRD ROF CAN FOLD INTO THE FLOOR, MIDDLE ROW SLIDING AND RECLINING SEATS, TINTED GLASS, ABS, AC, GOOD TIRES, WILL BE SOLD WITH 2 KEYS, OIL CHANGE DONE, WATER PUMP REPLACED, FRESH SAFETY AND WARRANTY! INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear air conditioning: independently controlled, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: third row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone / jack / USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake type: disc, Assist handle: front / rear, Conversation mirror, Cruise control, Cupholders: 12 / front / rear, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): three 12V, Power steering, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / phone / voice control, Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / seatback / sunglasses holder, Sunshade: side window, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Body side moldings: body-color, Bumper detail: rear protector, Door handle color: body-color, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Side door type: dual power sliding, Clock, Compass, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure, Daytime running lights, Headlights: auto delay off, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: heated, Battery saver, OEM roof height: undefined, Roof rails: black, Active head restraints: dual front, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Safety brake pedal system, Auto height adjusting shoulder belts: front / rear, Emergency locking retractors: driver, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat power adjustments: 8 / lumbar, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: captains chairs, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Third row headrests: 3 / adjustable, Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor / split, Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Hands-free phone call integration, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel spokes: 5, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows: safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear quarter windows: manual, Rear wiper: intermittent, Solar-tinted glass: front, Window defogger: rear

2011 Toyota Sienna

181,686 KM

Details Description Features

$13,991

+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Sienna

LE 8-Passenger

12429571

2011 Toyota Sienna

LE 8-Passenger

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$13,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,686KM
VIN 5TDKK3DC5BS053401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Predawn Gray Mica
  • Interior Colour Light Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 053401
  • Mileage 181,686 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*TRADE-INS WELCOME*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM

LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

*D#4140*

****8 PASSENGER TOYOTA SIENNA IS HERE! NICELY LOADED WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, COMFORTABLE CLOTH SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, DUAL SLIDING DOORS, THIRD ROF CAN FOLD INTO THE FLOOR, MIDDLE ROW SLIDING AND RECLINING SEATS, TINTED GLASS, ABS, AC, GOOD TIRES, WILL BE SOLD WITH 2 KEYS, OIL CHANGE DONE, WATER PUMP REPLACED, FRESH SAFETY AND WARRANTY!



*****VALUE PRICED AT $13,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear air conditioning: independently controlled, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: third row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone / jack / USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake type: disc, Assist handle: front / rear, Conversation mirror, Cruise control, Cupholders: 12 / front / rear, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): three 12V, Power steering, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / phone / voice control, Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / seatback / sunglasses holder, Sunshade: side window, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Body side moldings: body-color, Bumper detail: rear protector, Door handle color: body-color, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Side door type: dual power sliding, Clock, Compass, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure, Daytime running lights, Headlights: auto delay off, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: heated, Battery saver, OEM roof height: undefined, Roof rails: black, Active head restraints: dual front, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front / rear, Safety brake pedal system, Auto height adjusting shoulder belts: front / rear, Emergency locking retractors: driver, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat power adjustments: 8 / lumbar, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: captains chairs, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Third row headrests: 3 / adjustable, Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor / split, Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Hands-free phone call integration, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheel spokes: 5, Wheels: aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows: safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear quarter windows: manual, Rear wiper: intermittent, Solar-tinted glass: front, Window defogger: rear

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Safety brake pedal system

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Conversation mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Rear wiper: intermittent
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Antenna type: mast
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Taillights: LED
Rear air conditioning: independently controlled
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Front seat type: captains chairs
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Body side moldings: body-color
Rear spoiler: roofline
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 6
Wheel spokes: 5
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Sunshade: side window
Grille color: chrome surround
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Bumper detail: rear protector
Solar-tinted glass: front
Power outlet(s): three 12V
Rear quarter windows: manual
Side door type: dual power sliding
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Emergency locking retractors: driver
Window defogger: rear
Rear vents: third row
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Roof rails: black
OEM roof height: undefined
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer
Assist handle: front / rear
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Crumple zones: front / rear
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor / split
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / phone / voice control
HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Third row headrests: 3 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Driver seat power adjustments: 8 / lumbar
Cupholders: 12 / front / rear
Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / seatback / sunglasses holder
Auto height adjusting shoulder belts: front / rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

$13,991

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2011 Toyota Sienna