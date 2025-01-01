Menu
Looking for a fully loaded ride that's ready for anything? This 2011 Toyota Sienna offers space, comfort, and all the features you need in one unbeatable package! Low milage at only 199,000 KM!AWD, Full 3 row leather interior, bluetooth touch screen stereo, heated seats, power seats, steering wheel controls, backup camera, folding mirrors, premium JBL sound system, Navigation, push to start, sunroof, weather tech floor mats. Previous US vehicle, odometer is in miles.

Dont miss out on this fantastic condition Luxury Mini Van! Freshly safety certified and recently serviced, priced to sell at only $15,900 plus taxes. 

Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.

 1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793.

 All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff. 

Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985!

 See our other great deals at www.westsidesales.ca 

Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on Facebook and Instagram @westsidesale 

DP#9491

2011 Toyota Sienna

199,653 KM

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Sienna

LIMITED

12464464

2011 Toyota Sienna

LIMITED

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
199,653KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDDK3DC5BS007530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,653 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Dual Moonroof

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

