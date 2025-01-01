$15,900+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Sienna
LIMITED
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 199,653 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a fully loaded ride that’s ready for anything? This 2011 Toyota Sienna offers space, comfort, and all the features you need in one unbeatable package! Low milage at only 199,000 KM!AWD, Full 3 row leather interior, bluetooth touch screen stereo, heated seats, power seats, steering wheel controls, backup camera, folding mirrors, premium JBL sound system, Navigation, push to start, sunroof, weather tech floor mats. Previous US vehicle, odometer is in miles.
Don't miss out on this fantastic condition Luxury Mini Van! Freshly safety certified and recently serviced, priced to sell at only $15,900 plus taxes.
Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.
1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793.
All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff.
Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985!
See our other great deals at www.westsidesales.ca
Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on Facebook and Instagram @westsidesale
DP#9491
