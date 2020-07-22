2011 Toyota Sienna

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Integrated Garage Door Opener Front & rear cup holders Carpeted floor mats Intermittent rear wiper/washer Projector style halogen headlamps Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Exterior Rear Spoiler Roof Rails Seating REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS Safety Driver Knee Airbag Child safety rear door locks Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD) Anchor points for child restraint seats Front seat-mounted side airbags Front passenger airbag status indicator Front & rear head/side curtain airbags Comfort Illuminated Entry Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Retained accessory pwr Heated pwr mirrors Windows Rear Windows Privacy Glass Trim Black resin grille

Additional Features Dual sliding doors Rear window defroster w/timer Assist grips Front & rear splash guards Coat hooks Variable-intermittent front windshield wipers w/de-icer Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down Brake assist (BA) 17" aluminum 5-spoke wheels w/locks P235/60R17 all-season tires Black resin door handles Tilt & telescopic steering wheel Tri-zone manual climate control -inc: air filter 12V pwr outlets -inc: front & cargo area Dual adjustable sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Dual-stage driver & front passenger supplemental airbags Smart stop technology (SST) 3.5L DOHC 24-valve VVT-i V6 engine Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, dual trip odometer, digital compass, ECO indicator Warnings -inc: low fuel, door ajar, tire pressure, front seat belts, key reminder 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: trans cooler, lock up torque converter MacPherson gas strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, stablilizer bar Pwr-assisted front ventilated & solid rear disc brakes Torsion beam rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers -inc: coil springs Front seat belts w/adjustable B-pillar anchors, pretensioners, force limiters AM/FM/MP3/WMA stereo w/CD player -inc: aux input jack, XM satellite radio capability, (4) speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.