Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota Sienna

191,450 KM

Details Description Features

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Sienna

2011 Toyota Sienna

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Sienna

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

  1. 5539689
  2. 5539689
  3. 5539689
  4. 5539689
  5. 5539689
  6. 5539689
  7. 5539689
  8. 5539689
  9. 5539689
  10. 5539689
  11. 5539689
  12. 5539689
  13. 5539689
  14. 5539689
  15. 5539689
Contact Seller

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

191,450KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5539689
  • Stock #: 07744
  • VIN: 5TDZK3DC4B5087148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nordschleife Grey Pearl (Gray)
  • Interior Colour Light Grey (A)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 07744
  • Mileage 191,450 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Toyota Sienna 7 passenger comes with rear air and heat, dual climate control, rear stow N Go, alloy wheels, power windows and locks, Remote start, keyless entry, etc.
New safety. Brand New tires ( $975 )
Runs and drives excellent.

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

NEW...TEXT Ed 204-391-2255

Autoland Inc.
1683 Main @ Jefferson ( West Kildonan )
204-338-2277

NOTE:
Autoland has arranged competitive finance rates with EPIC Finance.

www.epicdealersolutions.ca

or go directly to our website

www.autolandcars.ca

to apply for financing.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Front & rear cup holders
Carpeted floor mats
Intermittent rear wiper/washer
Projector style halogen headlamps
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Roof Rails
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Driver Knee Airbag
Child safety rear door locks
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front passenger airbag status indicator
Front & rear head/side curtain airbags
Illuminated Entry
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Retained accessory pwr
Heated pwr mirrors
Rear Windows Privacy Glass
Black resin grille
Dual sliding doors
Rear window defroster w/timer
Assist grips
Front & rear splash guards
Coat hooks
Variable-intermittent front windshield wipers w/de-icer
Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
Brake assist (BA)
17" aluminum 5-spoke wheels w/locks
P235/60R17 all-season tires
Black resin door handles
Tilt & telescopic steering wheel
Tri-zone manual climate control -inc: air filter
12V pwr outlets -inc: front & cargo area
Dual adjustable sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Dual-stage driver & front passenger supplemental airbags
Smart stop technology (SST)
3.5L DOHC 24-valve VVT-i V6 engine
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, dual trip odometer, digital compass, ECO indicator
Warnings -inc: low fuel, door ajar, tire pressure, front seat belts, key reminder
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: trans cooler, lock up torque converter
MacPherson gas strut front suspension -inc: coil springs, stablilizer bar
Pwr-assisted front ventilated & solid rear disc brakes
Torsion beam rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers -inc: coil springs
Front seat belts w/adjustable B-pillar anchors, pretensioners, force limiters
AM/FM/MP3/WMA stereo w/CD player -inc: aux input jack, XM satellite radio capability, (4) speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoland Inc

2013 Smart fortwo PA...
 45,100 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Odyssey E...
 194,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey R/T
 221,300 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

Call Dealer

204-338-XXXX

(click to show)

204-338-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory