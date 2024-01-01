Menu
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266

2011 Toyota Venza

110,523 KM

Details Description Features

$17,198

+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Venza

4dr Wgn V6 AWD Low KM's!

2011 Toyota Venza

4dr Wgn V6 AWD Low KM's!

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$17,198

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,523KM
VIN 4T3BK3BB6BU048961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 110,523 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with:
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Full clean and detail

Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Chrome Exhaust Tip
Transmission Cooler
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Stainless steel dual exhaust system
Hill-start assist control (HAC)
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: Super Electronically Controlled (Super ECT), lock-up torque converter, transmission cooler, sequential shift mode
Front ventilated & rear solid disc brakes
Independent MacPherson front/rear gas strut suspension -inc: w/coil springs, gas shock absorbers
3.5L DOHC 24-valve dual VVT-i V6 engine

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Tonneau Cover
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
CARGO LAMP
Front & rear cup holders
Cargo Net
Cargo Mat
Illuminated Entry
Garage Door Remote
Door Map Pockets
Rear window defroster w/timer
Retained accessory pwr
Carpeted floor mats
Overhead sunglass storage
Map lamps
Roof mounted antenna
Front centre console box
Coat hooks
Front seat back pockets
Dual Zone Auto Climate Control
Cargo area tie down rings
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
Pwr windows w/auto up/down for all windows
Pwr assisted trunk closer
Front doorsill trim w/aluminum accents
Illuminated dual vanity mirrors
Carbon Fibre Interior trim
Dust, pollen, deodourising air filter
12V aux pwr outlets -inc: (2) front, (1) rear
Front captain seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/lumbar support, active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Optitron instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water & outside temp, dual trip odometer, multi info display, trip computer
Rear 60/40 split bench seat -inc: fold-down seat back, vertical headrests adjustment, remote release in cargo area
Warnings -inc: trans fluid temp warning, low fuel & washer fluid, door ajar, tire pressure monitoring system

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front & rear side curtain air bags
All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
front seat-mounted side air bags
Driver & front passenger dual-stage air bags
Front passenger air bag status indicator
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Brake assist (BA)
Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters w/B-pillar adjustment

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Fog Lamps
Compact Spare Tire
Rear Privacy Glass
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers
Front & rear splash guards
Rear Bumper Protector
Folding pwr heated mirrors
20" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
P245/50R20 all-season tires
Rear spoiler w/LED stop lamp
Rear window wiper w/washer, de-icer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Capability
3.5" LCD display

Convenience

Optitron instrumentation -inc: tachometer

Additional Features

door ajar
dual trip odometer
(1) rear
water & outside temp
sequential shift mode
12V aux pwr outlets -inc: (2) front
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: Super Electronically Controlled (Super ECT)
Rear 60/40 split bench seat -inc: fold-down seat back
Warnings -inc: trans fluid temp warning
low fuel & washer fluid
multi info display
remote release in cargo area
vertical headrests adjustment
Front captain seats -inc: 8-way pwr driver seat w/lumbar support

