<p><strong>High Value Options:</strong></p><ul><li>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</li><li>Leather Seats</li><li>Panoramic Sunroof</li><li>Backup Camera</li><li>Low Mileage</li></ul><p>The 2011 Toyota Venza is a stylish and versatile crossover SUV that offers both comfort and capability. This vehicle is equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD), providing enhanced traction and control in various driving conditions. With low mileage, it offers excellent long-term value. The luxurious interior includes leather seats and a panoramic sunroof, creating a spacious and open feel within the cabin. A backup camera enhances convenience and safety, making parking and reversing easier. Known for its reliability and smooth performance, the Toyota Venza is an excellent choice for drivers seeking a well-rounded and feature-packed vehicle.</p><p><strong>3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle!</strong> 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).</p><p>Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.</p><p>Financing available; please visit <a target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer href=http://www.matchautomarket.ca><a rel=noopener target=_new><span>www.matchautomarket.ca</span></a></a>.</p><p>Dealer permit: 4858<br>Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy</p>

2011 Toyota Venza

118,809 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN AWD

2011 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN AWD

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,809KM
VIN 4T3BA3BB9BU021529

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 321529
  • Mileage 118,809 KM

High Value Options:

  • All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
  • Leather Seats
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Backup Camera
  • Low Mileage

The 2011 Toyota Venza is a stylish and versatile crossover SUV that offers both comfort and capability. This vehicle is equipped with all-wheel drive (AWD), providing enhanced traction and control in various driving conditions. With low mileage, it offers excellent long-term value. The luxurious interior includes leather seats and a panoramic sunroof, creating a spacious and open feel within the cabin. A backup camera enhances convenience and safety, making parking and reversing easier. Known for its reliability and smooth performance, the Toyota Venza is an excellent choice for drivers seeking a well-rounded and feature-packed vehicle.

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in the advertised price. Extended warranties available (extended warranty prices not included).

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report for each vehicle.

Financing available; please visit www.matchautomarket.ca.

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-XXXX

(click to show)

204-615-6979

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

2011 Toyota Venza