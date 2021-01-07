Menu
2011 Toyota Venza

96,806 KM

Details

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2011 Toyota Venza

2011 Toyota Venza

4dr Wgn V6 AWD Premium Package

2011 Toyota Venza

4dr Wgn V6 AWD Premium Package

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 6575106
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

96,806KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6575106
  • Stock #: F3UAE3
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BB2BU055454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Golden Umber Mica
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3UAE3
  • Mileage 96,806 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


2011 Toyota Venza Base Premium Package 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC VVT-i 24V 6-Speed Automatic AWD Golden

3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC VVT-i 24V, AWD, Anti-Theft System, Back-Up Camera, Heated Front Seats w/Seat-Mounted High/Low Setting, Leather Seat Surfaces, Panoramic Glass Roof, Power Rear Door w/Jam Protection, Premium Package w/Suffix B, TFT Multi Information Display.

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
20" aluminum alloy wheels w/wheel locks
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

