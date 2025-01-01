$12,950+ taxes & licensing
2011 Volkswagen Golf
20.0 Turbo
2011 Volkswagen Golf
20.0 Turbo
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$12,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Super Clean and hard to find 2011 Vokswagon GTI 2.0 Turbo, Low Mileage for the year., Power Sunroof, Finished in Midnight Black a dark charcoal leather interior, heated seats and Ice Cold air, Cruise Control, Power windows & locks, Just safetied and serviced. No major collisions and good service history, Carfax is available on our website. Very Fun to Own & Operate. Priced Right at Only $12,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Westside Sales
Email Westside Sales
Westside Sales
Call Dealer
204-488-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-488-3793