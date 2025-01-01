Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Super Clean and hard to find 2011 Vokswagon GTI 2.0 Turbo, Low Mileage for the year., Power Sunroof, Finished in Midnight Black  a dark charcoal leather interior, heated seats and  Ice Cold air, Cruise Control, Power windows & locks,  Just safetied and serviced.   No major collisions and good service history, Carfax is available on our website. Very Fun to Own & Operate.   Priced Right at Only $12,950. <a name=_Hlk200976148></a>plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491</p>

2011 Volkswagen Golf

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Volkswagen Golf

20.0 Turbo

Watch This Vehicle
12914039

2011 Volkswagen Golf

20.0 Turbo

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 1756417299
  2. 1756417298
  3. 1756417291
  4. 1756417297
  5. 1756417293
  6. 1756417299
  7. 1756417295
  8. 1756417298
  9. 1756417296
  10. 1756417288
  11. 1756417296
  12. 1756417297
  13. 1756417299
  14. 1756417296
  15. 1756417296
  16. 1756417299
  17. 1756417292
  18. 1756417289
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVWHV9AJ0BW148696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean and hard to find 2011 Vokswagon GTI 2.0 Turbo, Low Mileage for the year., Power Sunroof, Finished in Midnight Black  a dark charcoal leather interior, heated seats and  Ice Cold air, Cruise Control, Power windows & locks,  Just safetied and serviced.   No major collisions and good service history, Carfax is available on our website. Very Fun to Own & Operate.   Priced Right at Only $12,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westside Sales

Used 2011 Volkswagen Golf 20.0 Turbo for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2011 Volkswagen Golf 20.0 Turbo 160,000 KM $12,950 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Ford Edge SEL 156,000 KM SOLD
Used 2010 Toyota Matrix for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2010 Toyota Matrix 184,000 KM $10,950 + tax & lic

Email Westside Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2011 Volkswagen Golf