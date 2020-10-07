Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Volkswagen Golf

53,845 KM

Details Description Features

$15,887

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,887

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2011 Volkswagen Golf

2011 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5dr HB DSG Heated Seats | Low Mileage | No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5dr HB DSG Heated Seats | Low Mileage | No Accidents

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 6074172
  2. 6074172
  3. 6074172
Contact Seller

$15,887

+ taxes & licensing

53,845KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6074172
  • Stock #: F3NCE9
  • VIN: WVWHV7AJ5BW012665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CANDY WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,845 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report


At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Turbocharged Engine
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Variable Speed
Multi-Zone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2016 Buick Encore Co...
 94,813 KM
$17,888 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Murano S...
 12,029 KM
$33,997 + tax & lic
2010 BMW X3 30i
 142,755 KM
$8,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory