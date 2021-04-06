Menu
2011 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

314,261 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL
St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

Contact Seller
2011 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

2011 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

Comfortline

2011 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

Comfortline

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

Contact Seller

314,261KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6877971
  • Stock #: 256661

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 314,261 KM

Vehicle Description

Station Wagon, 4dr TDI DSG Comfortline, 6-Speed Automatic w/manual shift, Turbocharged Diesel I4 2.0L/120

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged

