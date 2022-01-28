Menu
2011 Volkswagen Jetta

172,281 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Sedan Comfortline

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

172,281KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8165737
  • Stock #: 22036
  • VIN: 3VWDX7AJ7BM067947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Platinum Grey Metallic]
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22036
  • Mileage 172,281 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Ride Time

