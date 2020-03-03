2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
*** LOCAL VEHICLE! *** 2.0L TURBO AWD!! *** HEATED SEATS! *** Awesome compact SUV with plenty of power provided by its 2.0L Turbocharged engine! Perfect for all seasons with VW's 4-Motion All-Wheel Drive System!! Features include Multi-Stage HEATED SEATS!......Custom Tiguan Hood Protector!......TOW PACKAGE w/ Wiring!......Multimedia Connections (AUX Input, CD)......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks)......Power Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signal Indicators.....LCD Driver Instrument Cluster Control Center......Very comfortable and well appointed Premium Cloth Interior!......Transmission SPORT MODE w/ Optional Manual Shift......Electronic Parking Brake......Split Folding Rear Seats Provide tons of cargo space!!......Torquey 2.0L Turbo Engine gets great fuel economy!!......4-Motion 4x4 / 4WD System......Dark Tinted Windows......and 16\" Alloys!!
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, and Custom Fit All Weather Tiguan Mats! Only 125,000 Kms! Priced to sell at $11,575 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
