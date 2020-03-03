2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Exterior Tinted Glass

Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Rear Stabilizer Bar

Front stabilizer bar

Energy absorbing steering column

Rear door type: Liftgate

Braking Assist

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Radio: AM/FM

Cargo Area Floor Mat

Rear Brake Type: Disc

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Anti-theft system: alarm

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

Multi-function remote: keyless entry

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Wheels: alloy

Side curtain airbags: front

Antenna type: diversity

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

One-touch windows: 4

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

4WD type: full time

Exhaust: dual tip

Trailer hitch: ready

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Front headrests: adjustable

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat folding: split

Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Rear suspension type: multi-link

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Spare tire size: temporary

Tire type: all season

Total speakers: 8

Storage: door pockets

Liftgate window: fixed

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Side mirrors: heated

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Spare wheel type: steel

Power windows: remotely operated

Dash trim: alloy

Door trim: alloy

Grille color: chrome

Rear seatbelts: center 3-point

Front struts: MacPherson

Front suspension type: lower control arms

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Anti-theft system: alarm with remote

Floor material: carpet

Front headrests: 2

Front wipers: variable intermittent

Airbag deactivation: passenger switch

Power windows: lockout button

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Phone: hands free

Exhaust tip color: chrome

Side mirrors: integrated turn signals

Interior accents: aluminum

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Auxiliary audio input: jack

Rear headrests: 3

Front brake diameter: 12.3

Rear brake diameter: 11.3

Power windows: safety reverse

Power door locks: auto-locking

Interior accents: chrome

Storage: seatback

Rear wiper: variable intermittent

Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru

Multi-function remote: trunk release

Power outlet(s): three 12V

Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control

Rear brake width: 0.47

Passenger seat folding: folds flat

Front brake width: 0.98

Window defogger: rear

Fuel economy display: range

Floor mats: rear

Cupholders: rear

Side curtain airbags: rear

Seatbelt pretensioners: rear

