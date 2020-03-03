Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

S *AWD, Htd Seats, Tow Pkg!*

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

S *AWD, Htd Seats, Tow Pkg!*

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 4777014
  2. 4777014
  3. 4777014
  4. 4777014
  5. 4777014
  6. 4777014
  7. 4777014
  8. 4777014
  9. 4777014
  10. 4777014
  11. 4777014
  12. 4777014
  13. 4777014
  14. 4777014
  15. 4777014
  16. 4777014
  17. 4777014
  18. 4777014
  19. 4777014
  20. 4777014
  21. 4777014
  22. 4777014
  23. 4777014
  24. 4777014
  25. 4777014
  26. 4777014
  27. 4777014
  28. 4777014
  29. 4777014
  30. 4777014
Contact Seller

$11,575

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4777014
  • Stock #: SCV3985
  • VIN: WVGBV7AX4BW522270
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
*** LOCAL VEHICLE! *** 2.0L TURBO AWD!! *** HEATED SEATS! *** Awesome compact SUV with plenty of power provided by its 2.0L Turbocharged engine! Perfect for all seasons with VW's 4-Motion All-Wheel Drive System!! Features include Multi-Stage HEATED SEATS!......Custom Tiguan Hood Protector!......TOW PACKAGE w/ Wiring!......Multimedia Connections (AUX Input, CD)......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks)......Power Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signal Indicators.....LCD Driver Instrument Cluster Control Center......Very comfortable and well appointed Premium Cloth Interior!......Transmission SPORT MODE w/ Optional Manual Shift......Electronic Parking Brake......Split Folding Rear Seats Provide tons of cargo space!!......Torquey 2.0L Turbo Engine gets great fuel economy!!......4-Motion 4x4 / 4WD System......Dark Tinted Windows......and 16\" Alloys!!

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, and Custom Fit All Weather Tiguan Mats! Only 125,000 Kms! Priced to sell at $11,575 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Braking Assist
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Cargo Area Floor Mat
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Anti-theft system: alarm
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • One-touch windows: 4
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • 4WD type: full time
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Trailer hitch: ready
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Total speakers: 8
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Power windows: remotely operated
  • Dash trim: alloy
  • Door trim: alloy
  • Grille color: chrome
  • Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Airbag deactivation: passenger switch
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Phone: hands free
  • Exhaust tip color: chrome
  • Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
  • Interior accents: aluminum
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Rear headrests: 3
  • Front brake diameter: 12.3
  • Rear brake diameter: 11.3
  • Power windows: safety reverse
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Interior accents: chrome
  • Storage: seatback
  • Rear wiper: variable intermittent
  • Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru
  • Multi-function remote: trunk release
  • Power outlet(s): three 12V
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Rear brake width: 0.47
  • Passenger seat folding: folds flat
  • Front brake width: 0.98
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Fuel economy display: range
  • Floor mats: rear
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Side curtain airbags: rear
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2019 Toyota Highland...
 37,000 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Juke SL ...
 124,000 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape SE ...
 132,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494

Send A Message