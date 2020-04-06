Menu
2011 Volkswagen Touareg

TDI Execline HTD FRONT/REAR LEATHER Roof Navi top!

2011 Volkswagen Touareg

TDI Execline HTD FRONT/REAR LEATHER Roof Navi top!

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

  11. 4833315
$19,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,600KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4833315
  • Stock #: 004348
  • VIN: WVGDK9BP1BD004348
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

EXCELINE 20" RIMS tow 7700LBS 30MPG! Leather Panaroof NAVI PUSH START BACKCAM PARKSENSOR FRONT/rEAR HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL CLEAN TITLE! We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different. At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified. Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan: 30 Day Guarantee on all MB Safety certificate related items. CarFax Vehicle History Report Original Owner's manual 2 sets of Keys Replacement of lost, stolen or broken keys Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Rust proofing, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...) And of course a Full tank of Gas. There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest. We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions! Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different! Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail. To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca The Car Store on Main -Uniquely Different- www.thecarstore.ca Local: 204-669-1248 Toll Free: 877-634-2975 "A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!" *PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T) Dealer Permit # 4481

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Tow Package
  • Map Lights
  • Block Heater
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Xenon Headlights
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Bose Sound System
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Tonneau Cover
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Home Link System
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Electronic Compass
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • Audio Voice Control

