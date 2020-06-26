2011 Volvo XC60

Safety Fog Lights

Heated Mirrors

Stability Control

Passenger Airbag Windows Sunroof Seating Memory Seats Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Convenience Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Comfort Front air conditioning

Additional Features Anti-Starter

Driver Side Airbag

Auto Dimming R/V Mirror

Panoramic

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat

Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat

Rear Body Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.