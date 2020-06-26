Menu
$16,991

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2011 Volvo XC60

2011 Volvo XC60

3.2 * A Rare Trade For Us To Offer

2011 Volvo XC60

3.2 * A Rare Trade For Us To Offer

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-8030

Sale Price

$16,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 122,072KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5254646
  • Stock #: F35H6W
  • VIN: YV4952DZ0B2154239
Exterior Colour
Black Sapphire Metallic
Interior Colour
Soft Beige
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Was originally a new lease from this store back in March 2011, but has returned as a trade. Black Sapphire with the Soft Beige interior.
NIce options and the only one we have to offer right now.
The staff are wagering how long it will take to sell! Power moonroof, heated front seats, power tailgate, 17 inch alloy wheels, push button start and so much more!

Activated with a few stock photos will we complete the detail process so may not represent the actual vehicle. May not even last long enough to take the pictures
Every vehicle we sell also comes with:

3 Years- Roadside Assistance!
3 Years- Tire Road Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- Rim Hazard Warranty!
3 Years- FREE Annual Tire Rotations!
5 Years- Theft Protection with $5,000 Guarantee!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
Windows
  • Sunroof
Seating
  • Memory Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Convenience
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Comfort
  • Front air conditioning
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Panoramic
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
  • Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
  • Rear Body Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

