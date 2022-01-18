$17,997+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Volvo XC60
T6 Level III AWD!
Location
Volvo Cars Winnipeg
3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
$17,997
- Listing ID: 8144509
- Stock #: F4BMGG
- VIN: YV4902DZ0B2149458
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Barents Blue Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,494 KM
Vehicle Description
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Vehicle Features
