2011 Volvo XC60

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Barents Blue Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 98,494 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Trip Computer rear window defogger HomeLink Garage Door Opener Cargo Net HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Front & Rear Floor Mats Front Bucket Seats Sunglass Holder Front air conditioning Tilt/telescoping steering column Leather-wrapped gear shift knob Heated Front Bucket Seats Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass Front armrest Pwr passenger seat Cargo area 12V pwr outlet Brushed aluminum inlays Electronic climate control -inc: pollen filter Grocery bag holder Illuminated driver-side vanity mirror Manual folding rear headrests Mass movement sensor, level sensor Pwr driver seat w/memory Pwr windows w/auto up & down on all doors Rear armrests w/cupholders & storage Soft load cover Storage in front doors Storage in front of centre console Alarm system w/immobilizer Intelligent driver information system -inc: outside temp, clock, tachometer Leather wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls -inc: decor inlays Safety Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Hill Descent Control Tire Pressure Monitor TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Roll Stability Control Front & rear inflatable curtain airbags Front & rear park assist Antilock brake system Automatic height adjustable front seatbelts ISOFIX rear seat outboard positions Pyrotechnic seatbelt pretensioners for all positions Side impact protection airbags (SIPS) Volvo city safety Whiplash protection on front seats Dual front multi-stage airbags -inc: passenger switch Dynamic stability traction control w/advanced stability control Rear door pwr child safety locks Rear seatbelt detectors for all positions Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive 180 Amp Alternator Speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 600 CCA/70Ah battery Active 4-C chassis OBD2 diagnostic system Electronically-controlled all-wheel drive w/Instant Traction 3.0L DOHC ULEV-II 24-valve turbocharged I6 aluminum engine -inc: continuously variable valve timing (CVVT) Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Windows Sunroof Exterior tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Rear Foglight Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers PWR TAILGATE puddle lights Heated rear window Heated windscreen washer nozzles Active bending halogen headlights Bright colour roof rails Foglights in front spoiler Home safe lighting w/approach light Panoramic laminated sunroof Rear side & cargo area tinted windows Side positioning lights T125/80R17 temporary spare Volvo DNA front lamps High pressure low fluid headlight washers Retractable heated pwr mirrors Bright decor lower side window trim Seating Memory Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates Driver Side Airbag 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Blind spot info system Passenger Airbag On/Off Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Rear Body Side Impact Airbag

