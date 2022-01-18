Menu
2011 Volvo XC60

98,494 KM

$17,997

+ tax & licensing
$17,997

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2011 Volvo XC60

2011 Volvo XC60

T6 Level III AWD!

2011 Volvo XC60

T6 Level III AWD!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$17,997

+ taxes & licensing

98,494KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8144509
  • Stock #: F4BMGG
  • VIN: YV4902DZ0B2149458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barents Blue Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,494 KM

Vehicle Description

At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
HomeLink Garage Door Opener
Cargo Net
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Front Bucket Seats
Sunglass Holder
Front air conditioning
Tilt/telescoping steering column
Leather-wrapped gear shift knob
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
Front armrest
Pwr passenger seat
Cargo area 12V pwr outlet
Brushed aluminum inlays
Electronic climate control -inc: pollen filter
Grocery bag holder
Illuminated driver-side vanity mirror
Manual folding rear headrests
Mass movement sensor, level sensor
Pwr driver seat w/memory
Pwr windows w/auto up & down on all doors
Rear armrests w/cupholders & storage
Soft load cover
Storage in front doors
Storage in front of centre console
Alarm system w/immobilizer
Intelligent driver information system -inc: outside temp, clock, tachometer
Leather wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls -inc: decor inlays
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Roll Stability Control
Front & rear inflatable curtain airbags
Front & rear park assist
Antilock brake system
Automatic height adjustable front seatbelts
ISOFIX rear seat outboard positions
Pyrotechnic seatbelt pretensioners for all positions
Side impact protection airbags (SIPS)
Volvo city safety
Whiplash protection on front seats
Dual front multi-stage airbags -inc: passenger switch
Dynamic stability traction control w/advanced stability control
Rear door pwr child safety locks
Rear seatbelt detectors for all positions
Power Windows
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
180 Amp Alternator
Speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
600 CCA/70Ah battery
Active 4-C chassis
OBD2 diagnostic system
Electronically-controlled all-wheel drive w/Instant Traction
3.0L DOHC ULEV-II 24-valve turbocharged I6 aluminum engine -inc: continuously variable valve timing (CVVT)
Automatic Transmission
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Rear Foglight
Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers
PWR TAILGATE
puddle lights
Heated rear window
Heated windscreen washer nozzles
Active bending halogen headlights
Bright colour roof rails
Foglights in front spoiler
Home safe lighting w/approach light
Panoramic laminated sunroof
Rear side & cargo area tinted windows
Side positioning lights
T125/80R17 temporary spare
Volvo DNA front lamps
High pressure low fluid headlight washers
Retractable heated pwr mirrors
Bright decor lower side window trim
Memory Seats
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Blind spot info system
Passenger Airbag On/Off
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

