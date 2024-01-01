$12,988+ tax & licensing
2012 Acura MDX
SH-AWD w/Advance
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
$12,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bali Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 170,048 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2012 Acura MDX SH-AWD w/Advance is a luxury SUV that packs a punch with its 3.7L V6 engine that delivers 300 horsepower and 270 ft. lbs. of torque. This powertrain is paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission that offers smooth and efficient shifts.
This SUV comes equipped with an array of standard features that provide both comfort and convenience. The exterior boasts 18-inch alloy wheels, power moonroof, and HID headlights that provide excellent visibility on the road. The interior is spacious and comfortable, featuring leather-trimmed seats with heating and ventilation, a tri-zone automatic climate control system, and a power tilt and telescoping steering wheel.
The 2012 Acura MDX SH-AWD w/Advance also includes advanced technology features such as a navigation system with voice recognition, a rearview camera, and a 10-speaker premium audio system that delivers crisp and clear sound. Safety features are also abundant, with the inclusion of a blind spot information system, forward collision warning, and a lane departure warning system.
Overall, the 2012 Acura MDX SH-AWD w/Advance is a well-rounded luxury SUV that offers a powerful engine, a comfortable and spacious interior, advanced technology features, and top-of-the-line safety features.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Carland
