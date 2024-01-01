Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2012 Acura MDX SH-AWD w/Advance is a luxury SUV that packs a punch with its 3.7L V6 engine that delivers 300 horsepower and 270 ft. lbs. of torque. This powertrain is paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission that offers smooth and efficient shifts. This SUV comes equipped with an array of standard features that provide both comfort and convenience. The exterior boasts 18-inch alloy wheels, power moonroof, and HID headlights that provide excellent visibility on the road. The interior is spacious and comfortable, featuring leather-trimmed seats with heating and ventilation, a tri-zone automatic climate control system, and a power tilt and telescoping steering wheel. The 2012 Acura MDX SH-AWD w/Advance also includes advanced technology features such as a navigation system with voice recognition, a rearview camera, and a 10-speaker premium audio system that delivers crisp and clear sound. Safety features are also abundant, with the inclusion of a blind spot information system, forward collision warning, and a lane departure warning system. Overall, the 2012 Acura MDX SH-AWD w/Advance is a well-rounded luxury SUV that offers a powerful engine, a comfortable and spacious interior, advanced technology features, and top-of-the-line safety features.

2012 Acura MDX

170,048 KM

Details Description

$12,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Acura MDX

SH-AWD w/Advance

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Acura MDX

SH-AWD w/Advance

Location

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

  1. 11250761
  2. 11250761
  3. 11250761
  4. 11250761
  5. 11250761
  6. 11250761
  7. 11250761
  8. 11250761
  9. 11250761
  10. 11250761
  11. 11250761
  12. 11250761
  13. 11250761
  14. 11250761
  15. 11250761
  16. 11250761
  17. 11250761
  18. 11250761
  19. 11250761
  20. 11250761
  21. 11250761
Contact Seller

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
170,048KM
Used
VIN 2HNYD2H65CH001005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bali Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,048 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2012 Acura MDX SH-AWD w/Advance is a luxury SUV that packs a punch with its 3.7L V6 engine that delivers 300 horsepower and 270 ft. lbs. of torque. This powertrain is paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission that offers smooth and efficient shifts.



This SUV comes equipped with an array of standard features that provide both comfort and convenience. The exterior boasts 18-inch alloy wheels, power moonroof, and HID headlights that provide excellent visibility on the road. The interior is spacious and comfortable, featuring leather-trimmed seats with heating and ventilation, a tri-zone automatic climate control system, and a power tilt and telescoping steering wheel.



The 2012 Acura MDX SH-AWD w/Advance also includes advanced technology features such as a navigation system with voice recognition, a rearview camera, and a 10-speaker premium audio system that delivers crisp and clear sound. Safety features are also abundant, with the inclusion of a blind spot information system, forward collision warning, and a lane departure warning system.



Overall, the 2012 Acura MDX SH-AWD w/Advance is a well-rounded luxury SUV that offers a powerful engine, a comfortable and spacious interior, advanced technology features, and top-of-the-line safety features.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carland

Used 2012 Acura MDX SH-AWD w/Advance for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2012 Acura MDX SH-AWD w/Advance 170,048 KM $12,988 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Focus ST for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Ford Focus ST 172,705 KM $14,988 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Nissan Rogue SV 177,129 KM $14,988 + tax & lic

Email Carland

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carland

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

Call Dealer

204-227-XXXX

(click to show)

204-227-4600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Carland

204-227-4600

Contact Seller
2012 Acura MDX