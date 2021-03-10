Menu
2012 Acura MDX

157,685 KM

Details Description Features

$14,282

+ tax & licensing
$14,282

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2012 Acura MDX

2012 Acura MDX

Elite Pkg SH-AWD

2012 Acura MDX

Elite Pkg SH-AWD

Location

Birchwood Ford

810 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$14,282

+ taxes & licensing

157,685KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6701489
  • Stock #: F3UTFG
  • VIN: 2HNYD2H82CH002047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,685 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 23021 kilometers below market average!

2012 Acura MDX Elite SH-AWD 3.7L V6 SOHC 24V VTEC 6-Speed Automatic AWD Aspen White Pearl II

Navigation, Power Lift Gate, Moonroof, Heated and Cooled Leather Seats, BLIS, Ebony Leather, 10 Speakers, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, AM/FM radio, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Sensor, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Headlight cleaning, Headphones, Heated door mirrors, Heating & Cooling Ventilated Front Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Perforated Premium Milano Leather Trimmed Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA w/1 DVD-Audio, Rear air conditioning, Rear audio controls, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.
Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
rear air conditioning
Front air conditioning
Spoiler
Xenon Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Memory Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Satellite Radio
Entertainment Package
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Active suspension
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto-levelling headlamps
6 spd automatic transmission
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Blind spot info system
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
XM satellite radio w/3 months no-charge trial *N/A in AK or HI*
integrated LED directional signals
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
19" x 8.5" alloy wheels
Body coloured folding heated pwr mirrors -inc: reverse gear tilt-down
(2) memory settings

