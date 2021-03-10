2012 Acura MDX

Sale $14,282 + taxes & licensing 1 5 7 , 6 8 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6701492

6701492 Stock #: F3UTFG

F3UTFG VIN: 2HNYD2H82CH002047

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl

Interior Colour Ebony

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 157,685 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning rear air conditioning Front air conditioning Exterior Spoiler Xenon Headlights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Seating Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio Additional Features Entertainment Package Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Power Lift Gates Active suspension Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto-levelling headlamps 6 spd automatic transmission Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Blind spot info system Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission XM satellite radio w/3 months no-charge trial *N/A in AK or HI* integrated LED directional signals Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 19" x 8.5" alloy wheels Body coloured folding heated pwr mirrors -inc: reverse gear tilt-down (2) memory settings

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.