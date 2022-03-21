Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Acura MDX

152,144 KM

Details Description

$18,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

Contact Seller
2012 Acura MDX

2012 Acura MDX

AWD 4dr Elite Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Acura MDX

AWD 4dr Elite Pkg

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

Contact Seller

$18,980

+ taxes & licensing

152,144KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8695199
  • Stock #: 2951
  • VIN: 2HNYD2H85CH000650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 152,144 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY!

TO GET THE APPROVAL,PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW:

https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application

At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers in.BEAT THE DEALERin. pricing. That means auction prices for you, the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. TRADE-IN are also welcome.

Price does not include PST GST

If you have any questions dont hesitate to contact us at

Office @204-560-1234 SALES @204-560-1231 & @204-560-1232

cell Rick @ 204-298-8938

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB




DEALER PERMIT #4611

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McWilliam Auto

2014 Honda Odyssey 4...
 145,942 KM
$24,000 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Equin...
 140,430 KM
$9,980 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Equin...
 189,423 KM
$12,000 + tax & lic

Email McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-8938

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory