2012 Acura TSX

74,620 KM

Details Description

$14,991

+ tax & licensing
$14,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

Tech Navi Leather Sunroof Bluetooth RearCam SAFETy

Location

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

74,620KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5806737
  • Stock #: 801742
  • VIN: JH4CU2F61CC801742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,620 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVI Tech NO ACCIDENTS! Leather Sunroof Bluetooth Htd Seat Rear Cam 1owner We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different. At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified. Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan: 30 Day Guarantee on all MB Safety certificate related items. CarFax Vehicle History Report Original Owner's manual 2 sets of Keys Replacement of lost, stolen or broken keys Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Rust proofing, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...) And of course a Full tank of Gas. There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest. We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions! Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different! Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail. To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca The Car Store on Main -Uniquely Different- www.thecarstore.ca Local: 204-669-1248 Toll Free: 877-634-2975 "A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!" *PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T) Dealer Permit # 4481

