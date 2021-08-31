Menu
2012 Audi Q5

94,518 KM

Details Description Features

$17,499

+ tax & licensing
$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2012 Audi Q5

2012 Audi Q5

2.0L Premium Plus | Heated Front & Rear Seats | Panoramic Sunroof |

2012 Audi Q5

2.0L Premium Plus | Heated Front & Rear Seats | Panoramic Sunroof |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

94,518KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7661074
  Stock #: F46K1Y
  VIN: WA1VFCFP7CA085633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,518 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Xenon Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear air conditioning
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
Power Lift Gates
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
18" 10-spoke alloy wheels
Audi side assist
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

