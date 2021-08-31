2012 Audi Q5

$17,499 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 5 1 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7661074

7661074 Stock #: F46K1Y

F46K1Y VIN: WA1VFCFP7CA085633

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Light Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 94,518 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Xenon Headlights Tire Pressure Monitor Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Mechanical All Wheel Drive Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Comfort rear air conditioning Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Heated rear seats Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO Power Lift Gates Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror 18" 10-spoke alloy wheels Audi side assist Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat 8 Spd Automatic Transmission 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.