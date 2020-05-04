Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 BMW 3 Series

320i

Watch This Vehicle

2012 BMW 3 Series

320i

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

  1. 4966497
  2. 4966497
  3. 4966497
  4. 4966497
  5. 4966497
  6. 4966497
  7. 4966497
  8. 4966497
Contact Seller

$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 120,800KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4966497
  • Stock #: 1915
  • VIN: WBA3B1C51CFX99600
Exterior Colour
Gray
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder

IN STOCK!
McWilliam Auto Service

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not inclue PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Electronically-controlled engine cooling
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Power Options
  • Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
  • pwr trunk release
Safety
  • Automatic Headlamps
  • SMART airbag deployment system
  • Side-impact protection door reinforcements
  • Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Diversity antenna
Convenience
  • Halogen free-form fog lights
  • Velour floor mats
Additional Features
  • Front/rear stabilizer bars
  • Tilt/telescopic steering column
  • Coded driveaway protection
  • Interlocking door anchoring system
  • Front centre armrest w/storage
  • Self-adjusting clutch (SAC)
  • Multi-purpose centre console storage
  • Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
  • BMW ambiance lighting
  • Battery safety terminal (BST)
  • Adaptive LED brakelights
  • White turn signal indicator lenses
  • Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets
  • Collapsible tube crash technology
  • Tire pressure warning
  • Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/slide covers
  • Fully-finished trunk
  • Dual front side-impact thorax airbags
  • Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS II)
  • Dual front knee airbags
  • HD Radio
  • Locking illuminated glove box
  • 3-spoke multi-function leather steering wheel
  • Condition based service interval display
  • Smoker's pkg
  • Folding rear centre armrest
  • Satin silver matte trim
  • Sirius satellite radio pre-wiring
  • Dynamic cruise control -inc: brake function
  • Dual front airbags -inc: occupant sensor
  • LED taillights & rear turn signals
  • Body-coloured heated blue-tinted pwr mirrors w/memory -inc: integrated turn signals
  • Adjustable rear headrests -inc: foldable centre headrest
  • Cupholders in front of gear lever -inc: lid option
  • Front & rear door storage
  • Acoustic seat-belt warning
  • Luggage compartment emergency unlocking
  • 17" x 7.5" alloy wheels (style 394) -inc: P225/50R17 run-flat all season tires
  • Black matte side window frame trim
  • 3-stage heated 8-way pwr front bucket seats -inc: driver seat memory
  • High-gloss black door entry sills w/"BMW" designation
  • Front & rear lights w/front soft-light
  • Brake energy regeneration
  • Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
  • Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap, comfort open/close
  • Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
  • Electronic limited slip differential
  • Front/rear outboard safety belts -inc: force limiters, pyrotechnical tensioning system
  • Front & rear ventilated disc brakes
  • 4-function on-board computer w/check control system -inc: iDrive, 6.5" display, (8) programmable memory keys
  • Dual zone automatic climate control -inc: microfilter ventilation, auto air recirculation, rear air vents w/temp & air flow controls
  • 2.0L DOHC DI 16-valve TwinPower turbo I4 engine -inc: double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, Valvetronic
  • Air curtain
  • Auto start/stop function -inc: deactivation button
  • Driving experience control -inc: eco pro, comfort mode, sport mode
  • Lightweight aluminum & steel body
  • Start/stop engine button -inc: comfort go keyless engine start
  • Halogen headlamps -inc: low & high beam, luminous rings
  • Dynamic stability control (DSC) w/ extended functionality -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD), dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC), auto stability control (ASC)
  • Electric power steering (EPS)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From McWilliam Auto

2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 167,070 KM
$8,980 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Equin...
 184,061 KM
$7,980 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 87,989 KM
$6,980 + tax & lic
McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-8938

Send A Message