2012 BMW 3 Series

- Powertrain
-
- Rear Wheel Drive
- Electronically-controlled engine cooling
- Windows
-
- Power Options
-
- Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
- pwr trunk release
- Safety
-
- Automatic Headlamps
- SMART airbag deployment system
- Side-impact protection door reinforcements
- Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Convenience
-
- Halogen free-form fog lights
- Velour floor mats
- Additional Features
-
- Front/rear stabilizer bars
- Tilt/telescopic steering column
- Coded driveaway protection
- Interlocking door anchoring system
- Front centre armrest w/storage
- Self-adjusting clutch (SAC)
- Multi-purpose centre console storage
- Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
- BMW ambiance lighting
- Battery safety terminal (BST)
- Adaptive LED brakelights
- White turn signal indicator lenses
- Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets
- Collapsible tube crash technology
- Tire pressure warning
- Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/slide covers
- Fully-finished trunk
- Dual front side-impact thorax airbags
- Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS II)
- Dual front knee airbags
- HD Radio
- Locking illuminated glove box
- 3-spoke multi-function leather steering wheel
- Condition based service interval display
- Smoker's pkg
- Folding rear centre armrest
- Satin silver matte trim
- Sirius satellite radio pre-wiring
- Dynamic cruise control -inc: brake function
- Dual front airbags -inc: occupant sensor
- LED taillights & rear turn signals
- Body-coloured heated blue-tinted pwr mirrors w/memory -inc: integrated turn signals
- Adjustable rear headrests -inc: foldable centre headrest
- Cupholders in front of gear lever -inc: lid option
- Front & rear door storage
- Acoustic seat-belt warning
- Luggage compartment emergency unlocking
- 17" x 7.5" alloy wheels (style 394) -inc: P225/50R17 run-flat all season tires
- Black matte side window frame trim
- 3-stage heated 8-way pwr front bucket seats -inc: driver seat memory
- High-gloss black door entry sills w/"BMW" designation
- Front & rear lights w/front soft-light
- Brake energy regeneration
- Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
- Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap, comfort open/close
- Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
- Electronic limited slip differential
- Front/rear outboard safety belts -inc: force limiters, pyrotechnical tensioning system
- Front & rear ventilated disc brakes
- 4-function on-board computer w/check control system -inc: iDrive, 6.5" display, (8) programmable memory keys
- Dual zone automatic climate control -inc: microfilter ventilation, auto air recirculation, rear air vents w/temp & air flow controls
- 2.0L DOHC DI 16-valve TwinPower turbo I4 engine -inc: double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, Valvetronic
- Air curtain
- Auto start/stop function -inc: deactivation button
- Driving experience control -inc: eco pro, comfort mode, sport mode
- Lightweight aluminum & steel body
- Start/stop engine button -inc: comfort go keyless engine start
- Halogen headlamps -inc: low & high beam, luminous rings
- Dynamic stability control (DSC) w/ extended functionality -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD), dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC), auto stability control (ASC)
- Electric power steering (EPS)
