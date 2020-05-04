2012 BMW 3 Series

Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

Electronically-controlled engine cooling Windows rear window defogger Power Options Auxiliary Pwr Outlet

pwr trunk release Safety Automatic Headlamps

SMART airbag deployment system

Side-impact protection door reinforcements

Anti-lock braking system (ABS) Trim Body-coloured door handles

Body-coloured bumpers Media / Nav / Comm Diversity antenna Convenience Halogen free-form fog lights

Velour floor mats

Additional Features Front/rear stabilizer bars

Tilt/telescopic steering column

Coded driveaway protection

Interlocking door anchoring system

Front centre armrest w/storage

Self-adjusting clutch (SAC)

Multi-purpose centre console storage

Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function

BMW ambiance lighting

Battery safety terminal (BST)

Adaptive LED brakelights

White turn signal indicator lenses

Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets

Collapsible tube crash technology

Tire pressure warning

Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/slide covers

Fully-finished trunk

Dual front side-impact thorax airbags

Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS II)

Dual front knee airbags

HD Radio

Locking illuminated glove box

3-spoke multi-function leather steering wheel

Condition based service interval display

Smoker's pkg

Folding rear centre armrest

Satin silver matte trim

Sirius satellite radio pre-wiring

Dynamic cruise control -inc: brake function

Dual front airbags -inc: occupant sensor

LED taillights & rear turn signals

Body-coloured heated blue-tinted pwr mirrors w/memory -inc: integrated turn signals

Adjustable rear headrests -inc: foldable centre headrest

Cupholders in front of gear lever -inc: lid option

Front & rear door storage

Acoustic seat-belt warning

Luggage compartment emergency unlocking

17" x 7.5" alloy wheels (style 394) -inc: P225/50R17 run-flat all season tires

Black matte side window frame trim

3-stage heated 8-way pwr front bucket seats -inc: driver seat memory

High-gloss black door entry sills w/"BMW" designation

Front & rear lights w/front soft-light

Brake energy regeneration

Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system

Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap, comfort open/close

Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock

Electronic limited slip differential

Front/rear outboard safety belts -inc: force limiters, pyrotechnical tensioning system

Front & rear ventilated disc brakes

4-function on-board computer w/check control system -inc: iDrive, 6.5" display, (8) programmable memory keys

Dual zone automatic climate control -inc: microfilter ventilation, auto air recirculation, rear air vents w/temp & air flow controls

2.0L DOHC DI 16-valve TwinPower turbo I4 engine -inc: double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, Valvetronic

Air curtain

Auto start/stop function -inc: deactivation button

Driving experience control -inc: eco pro, comfort mode, sport mode

Lightweight aluminum & steel body

Start/stop engine button -inc: comfort go keyless engine start

Halogen headlamps -inc: low & high beam, luminous rings

Dynamic stability control (DSC) w/ extended functionality -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD), dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC), auto stability control (ASC)

Electric power steering (EPS)

