2012 BMW 3 Series

0 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

2012 BMW 3 Series

2012 BMW 3 Series

320i

2012 BMW 3 Series

320i

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 7528033
  VIN: WBA3B1C50CF461203

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES; ACURA, AUDI A4, BMW, CHEVROLET, MASERATI, HONDA, JEEP, DODGE, VOLKSWAGEN JETTA, PASSAT, TOYOTA, FORD, RANGE ROVER, AND MUCH MORE.

2012 BMW 320i 2.0L TURBO 4 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 125,000kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2), heated leather seating, sunroof, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $12,999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, and more.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

