2012 BMW 6 Series

- Powertrain
- Rear Wheel Drive
- Electronically-controlled engine cooling
- Windows
- Convenience
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
- Safety
- 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
- Side-impact protection door reinforcements
- Front & rear crumple zones
- Front side-impact airbags
- Additional Features
- Tool Kit
- Alarm System
- Rollover Protection System
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Front & rear stabilizer bars
- DYNAMIC DRIVING CONTROL
- 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
- Tire pressure warning (TPW)
- Battery safety terminal (BST)
- Bluetooth wireless technology
- 3-spoke multi-function heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Dual front airbags w/passenger occupant detector
- Pre-wiring for Satellite radio
- Illuminated door sills
- Front & rear advanced head protection system (AHPS)
- Check control vehicle monitoring system
- Front ornamental grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars
- Front & rear velour floor mats
- Adaptive LED brakelights w/brake force display
- On-board computer -inc: fuel consumption & range
- Pwr safety belt pre-tensioners
- Chrome-plated exterior side window trim
- LED turn signal indicators w/white indicator lenses
- Sun protecting glass
- Vehicle speed sensitive rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washer jets
- Height-adjustable front centre armrest
- Follow-me-home function
- Safety belts w/belt force limiters & front pyrotechnical tensioning system
- Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap, comfort open/close
- Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
- Double-pivot strut-type front suspension
- Dynamic Damper Control
- 4-link integral rear suspension
- Servotronic vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
- Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/auto tilt up, memory
- Twin chrome trapezoid tail pipes
- Brake energy regeneration to convert kinetic energy into usable electrical pwr
- Gracenote media database
- Bi-xenon adaptive automatic headlights -inc: high-pressure washer system, corona rings, cornering lights
- Front & rear centre consoles -inc: cupholders, storage compartments
- Ambient lighting -inc: lighting in front & rear door pockets, rear of front seat backrests, rear of centre console, soft interior lighting integrated into roof liner, front & rear reading lights
- Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: micro filter, solar & fog sensor, automatic air recirculation
- Pwr parking brake w/auto hold function
- 4.4L DOHC 32-valve twin turbocharged V8 engine -inc: high-precision injection, aluminum crankcase
- iDrive -inc: floating 10.3" chrome-rimmed LCD display, HDD navigation system, condition based service display, (8) programmable memory keys, voice control for telephone/navigation/audio functions
- BMW Assist w/(1) year Safety & Security subscription -inc: automatic collision notification, customer relations function, destination download (advanced concierge), emergency request, enhanced BMW roadside assistance, MyInfo send-to-car (Google), remot...
- Dynamic stability control (DSC) w/extended functionality -inc: automatic stability control + traction (ASC+T), brake assist, brake fade compensation, brake pre-drying, corner brake control (CBC), dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (D...
