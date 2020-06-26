Menu
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

2012 BMW 6 Series

650i

Location

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

  • 91,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5304731
  • VIN: WBALZ3C5XCDL70040
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Tan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 Wilkes Avenue, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

2012 BMW 650i CONVERTIBLE RWD 4.4L 8 Cylinder Twin Turbo FULLY LOADED 4 passenger with 91,000kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry, push to start, heated leather seating front and back, gps/navigation, NIGHT VISION, IN LANE ASSIST, PARK ASSIST, front and rear sensors, 360 cameras all around, SOFT TOP CONVERTIBLE, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $29,999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, etc.) opportunity to upgrade up to 3 years!

Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Electronically-controlled engine cooling
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Convenience
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
Safety
  • 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
  • Side-impact protection door reinforcements
  • Front & rear crumple zones
  • Front side-impact airbags
Additional Features
  • Tool Kit
  • Alarm System
  • Rollover Protection System
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • DYNAMIC DRIVING CONTROL
  • 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
  • Tire pressure warning (TPW)
  • Battery safety terminal (BST)
  • Bluetooth wireless technology
  • 3-spoke multi-function heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Dual front airbags w/passenger occupant detector
  • Pre-wiring for Satellite radio
  • Illuminated door sills
  • Front & rear advanced head protection system (AHPS)
  • Check control vehicle monitoring system
  • Front ornamental grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars
  • Front & rear velour floor mats
  • Adaptive LED brakelights w/brake force display
  • On-board computer -inc: fuel consumption & range
  • Pwr safety belt pre-tensioners
  • Chrome-plated exterior side window trim
  • LED turn signal indicators w/white indicator lenses
  • Sun protecting glass
  • Vehicle speed sensitive rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washer jets
  • Height-adjustable front centre armrest
  • Follow-me-home function
  • Safety belts w/belt force limiters & front pyrotechnical tensioning system
  • Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap, comfort open/close
  • Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
  • Double-pivot strut-type front suspension
  • Dynamic Damper Control
  • 4-link integral rear suspension
  • Servotronic vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/auto tilt up, memory
  • Twin chrome trapezoid tail pipes
  • Brake energy regeneration to convert kinetic energy into usable electrical pwr
  • Gracenote media database
  • Bi-xenon adaptive automatic headlights -inc: high-pressure washer system, corona rings, cornering lights
  • Front & rear centre consoles -inc: cupholders, storage compartments
  • Ambient lighting -inc: lighting in front & rear door pockets, rear of front seat backrests, rear of centre console, soft interior lighting integrated into roof liner, front & rear reading lights
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: micro filter, solar & fog sensor, automatic air recirculation
  • Pwr parking brake w/auto hold function
  • 4.4L DOHC 32-valve twin turbocharged V8 engine -inc: high-precision injection, aluminum crankcase
  • iDrive -inc: floating 10.3" chrome-rimmed LCD display, HDD navigation system, condition based service display, (8) programmable memory keys, voice control for telephone/navigation/audio functions
  • BMW Assist w/(1) year Safety & Security subscription -inc: automatic collision notification, customer relations function, destination download (advanced concierge), emergency request, enhanced BMW roadside assistance, MyInfo send-to-car (Google), remot...
  • Dynamic stability control (DSC) w/extended functionality -inc: automatic stability control + traction (ASC+T), brake assist, brake fade compensation, brake pre-drying, corner brake control (CBC), dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (D...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

