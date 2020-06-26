2012 BMW 6 Series

Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

Electronically-controlled engine cooling Windows rear window defogger Convenience Universal Garage Door Opener

Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Trim Body-coloured door handles

Body-coloured front & rear bumpers Safety 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)

Side-impact protection door reinforcements

Front & rear crumple zones

Front side-impact airbags

Additional Features Tool Kit

Alarm System

Rollover Protection System

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Front & rear stabilizer bars

DYNAMIC DRIVING CONTROL

4-wheel ventilated disc brakes

Tire pressure warning (TPW)

Battery safety terminal (BST)

Bluetooth wireless technology

3-spoke multi-function heated leather-wrapped steering wheel

Dual front airbags w/passenger occupant detector

Pre-wiring for Satellite radio

Illuminated door sills

Front & rear advanced head protection system (AHPS)

Check control vehicle monitoring system

Front ornamental grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars

Front & rear velour floor mats

Adaptive LED brakelights w/brake force display

On-board computer -inc: fuel consumption & range

Pwr safety belt pre-tensioners

Chrome-plated exterior side window trim

LED turn signal indicators w/white indicator lenses

Sun protecting glass

Vehicle speed sensitive rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washer jets

Height-adjustable front centre armrest

Follow-me-home function

Safety belts w/belt force limiters & front pyrotechnical tensioning system

Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap, comfort open/close

Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock

Double-pivot strut-type front suspension

Dynamic Damper Control

4-link integral rear suspension

Servotronic vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering

Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/auto tilt up, memory

Twin chrome trapezoid tail pipes

Brake energy regeneration to convert kinetic energy into usable electrical pwr

Gracenote media database

Bi-xenon adaptive automatic headlights -inc: high-pressure washer system, corona rings, cornering lights

Front & rear centre consoles -inc: cupholders, storage compartments

Ambient lighting -inc: lighting in front & rear door pockets, rear of front seat backrests, rear of centre console, soft interior lighting integrated into roof liner, front & rear reading lights

Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: micro filter, solar & fog sensor, automatic air recirculation

Pwr parking brake w/auto hold function

4.4L DOHC 32-valve twin turbocharged V8 engine -inc: high-precision injection, aluminum crankcase

iDrive -inc: floating 10.3" chrome-rimmed LCD display, HDD navigation system, condition based service display, (8) programmable memory keys, voice control for telephone/navigation/audio functions

BMW Assist w/(1) year Safety & Security subscription -inc: automatic collision notification, customer relations function, destination download (advanced concierge), emergency request, enhanced BMW roadside assistance, MyInfo send-to-car (Google), remot...

Dynamic stability control (DSC) w/extended functionality -inc: automatic stability control + traction (ASC+T), brake assist, brake fade compensation, brake pre-drying, corner brake control (CBC), dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (D...

