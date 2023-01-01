Menu
2012 BMW M3

19,900 KM

Details Description

$84,888

+ tax & licensing
$84,888

+ taxes & licensing

Nott Auto Corp

204-889-6688

2012 BMW M3

2012 BMW M3

COMPETITION

2012 BMW M3

COMPETITION

Location

Nott Auto Corp

1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5

204-889-6688

$84,888

+ taxes & licensing

19,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10181868
  • Stock #: C7631
  • VIN: WBSKG9C5XCE797745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Saddlebrown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 19,900 KM

Vehicle Description

19,900km

New Remote Consignment 2012 BMW M3 Competition Package 19,900kms Originally from California, has been registered in BC & MB as well - 2 keys 1 Minor Accident with all details in filing



Rear Wheel Drive, Drive Mode Selector, Dual zone Climate Control, Heated Seats, Heated Wheel, Power Trunk, Carbon Fibre Roof, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Navigation, Push to start, BI-Xenon Headlights, Keyless Entry, OEM Floor Mats



$84,888.00 CAD



Basic Info:

-Body: Coupe

-Mileage: 19,900kms

-Interior: Saddle Brown

-Exterior: Frozen Black Metallic



Mechanical:

-Engine: 4.0L V8

-Output: 414 HP 295lb ft of torque

-Transmission: 7 Speed Sequential Automatic Transmission (Paddles)

-Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive

-Tires: 265/35/ZR19 Michelin Summer Tires

-Wheels: 19 Black Polished Cast Aluminum M Sport Rims

All of our vehicles will undergo a rigorous 160 Point Inspection & are eligible for our Nott Family Certification!

Call 204-889-6688 or email sales@nott.ca with any questions and to schedule a test drive!

Why Nott get discretely approved NOW! No obligation, pre-approval now! - CLICK HEREBuy now, pay later. Put $0 down and make no payments for 90 days on qualifying vehicles.

Our customers frequently tell us how different their experience was and that buying their car was FUN! Come and see why for 20 years, Winnipeg has been choosing Nott Autocorp for value, quality, and a unique low-pressure buying experience. Our staff will do whatever it takes to find the right vehicle for you and your family and making sure you get great value while providing the most comfortable buying experience possible.

Our huge indoor showroom is located at 1322 Waverley St. @ McGillivray Blvd.

Vehicle History Report available upon request: sales@nott.ca

Price inclusive of any/all fees. GST/PST not included.

Dealer Permit #0318

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

