2012 BMW M3
COMPETITION
Location
Nott Auto Corp
1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5
- Listing ID: 10181868
- Stock #: C7631
- VIN: WBSKG9C5XCE797745
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Saddlebrown
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 19,900 KM
Vehicle Description
New Remote Consignment 2012 BMW M3 Competition Package 19,900kms Originally from California, has been registered in BC & MB as well - 2 keys 1 Minor Accident with all details in filing
Rear Wheel Drive, Drive Mode Selector, Dual zone Climate Control, Heated Seats, Heated Wheel, Power Trunk, Carbon Fibre Roof, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Navigation, Push to start, BI-Xenon Headlights, Keyless Entry, OEM Floor Mats
Basic Info:
-Body: Coupe
-Mileage: 19,900kms
-Interior: Saddle Brown
-Exterior: Frozen Black Metallic
Mechanical:
-Engine: 4.0L V8
-Output: 414 HP 295lb ft of torque
-Transmission: 7 Speed Sequential Automatic Transmission (Paddles)
-Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive
-Tires: 265/35/ZR19 Michelin Summer Tires
-Wheels: 19 Black Polished Cast Aluminum M Sport Rims
Call 204-889-6688 or email sales@nott.ca with any questions and to schedule a test drive!
Vehicle History Report available upon request: sales@nott.ca
Price inclusive of any/all fees. GST/PST not included.
