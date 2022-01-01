Menu
2012 Buick Enclave

166,000 KM

$12,999

$12,999

CXL2

CXL2

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

166,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8116549
  • VIN: 5GAKVDED0CJ150221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Comes Fully loaded with LEATHER SEATS/HEATED SEATS/COOLED SEATS/MOONROOF/DVD ENTERTAINMENT/7 PASSENGERS/PARKING SENSORS/POWER HATCH/REAR A/C/MEMORY SEATS AND MUCH MORE.

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination to certified domestic & imported quality pre-owned vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $148.05/bi-weekly over 60 months at 6.99% OAC.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Car Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400

