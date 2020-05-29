Menu
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2012 Buick Regal

2012 Buick Regal

Premium 1 Leather, Sunroof

2012 Buick Regal

Premium 1 Leather, Sunroof

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,634KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5175641
  • Stock #: F376EJ
  • VIN: 2G4GS5EK5C9125498
Exterior Colour
Quicksilver Metallic
Interior Colour
Tan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Leather - Sunroof - Alloys - Push-Start - Power Seats - On-Star - And much more! This won't last long! Call (888) 380-9893 or chat LIVE with one of our Sales Professionals at www.BirchwoodHondaWest.ca to schedule your test-drive TODAY!
Why buy from Birchwood Honda West in the Pointe West Autopark here in Winnipeg? Family friendly, low pressure environment!
Trade-in guarantee We buy your vehicle(s) even if you dont buy ours! We dont charge documentation fees or any other hidden charges.
We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and when you purchase your pre-owned vehicle, you receive a full clean and detail with a full tank of gas.
We are located in the Pointe West AutoPark, Portage Ave West at the Perimeter Hwy.

Please contact us with the phone number provided above.

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model.

Plus taxes OAC

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

