2012 Buick Verano

57,771 KM

$9,987

+ tax & licensing
$9,987

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2012 Buick Verano

2012 Buick Verano

w/1SD

2012 Buick Verano

w/1SD

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  2. 5731740
$9,987

+ taxes & licensing

57,771KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5731740
  • Stock #: F3JWFW
  • VIN: 1G4PP5SK9C4171814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3JWFW
  • Mileage 57,771 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Airbags
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Xenon Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Anti-Starter
driver and front passenger
knee
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Sports
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
talk
SiriusXM Satellite Radio -inc: 130 channels
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
including commercial-free music as well as the best news
comedy & more. Digital quality sound with coast-to-coast signal coverage. Includes 3 trial months
beyond which service fees apply.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

