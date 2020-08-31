2012 Buick Verano

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Airbags Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Exterior Xenon Headlights Tire Pressure Monitor Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Reading Lamps Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Satellite Radio Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features Anti-Starter driver and front passenger knee Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Sports Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror talk SiriusXM Satellite Radio -inc: 130 channels Rear Body Side Impact Airbag including commercial-free music as well as the best news comedy & more. Digital quality sound with coast-to-coast signal coverage. Includes 3 trial months beyond which service fees apply.

