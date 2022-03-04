Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Cadillac SRX

106,680 KM

Details Description Features

$18,982

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,982

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

Contact Seller
2012 Cadillac SRX

2012 Cadillac SRX

Performance Local! Low Mileage! Great Shape!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Cadillac SRX

Performance Local! Low Mileage! Great Shape!

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

  1. 8474448
  2. 8474448
  3. 8474448
  4. 8474448
  5. 8474448
  6. 8474448
  7. 8474448
  8. 8474448
  9. 8474448
  10. 8474448
  11. 8474448
  12. 8474448
  13. 8474448
  14. 8474448
  15. 8474448
  16. 8474448
  17. 8474448
  18. 8474448
  19. 8474448
  20. 8474448
  21. 8474448
  22. 8474448
  23. 8474448
  24. 8474448
  25. 8474448
  26. 8474448
  27. 8474448
Contact Seller

$18,982

+ taxes & licensing

106,680KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8474448
  • Stock #: F4FYE4
  • VIN: 3GYFNEE32CS584520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Ice Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Dark Titanium w/Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 106,680 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation
- Backup Camera
- Leather
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Loaded!
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Front air conditioning
Cargo Security Shade
Seatback net map pockets
Smoker's package -inc: lighter & ashtray
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Security system, audible/visible theft alarm system -inc: programmable content theft horn & lamp activation
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, leather-wrapped
Console, floor -inc: front floor w/shifter & dual cup holders & integrated arm rest
Defogger, rear window -inc: electric front & side window outlets for driver & front passenger
Instrumentation -inc: analog w/speedometer, tachometer & fuel gauge, oil pressure gauge, engine coolant temperature gauge, primary PRNDL & driver information centre
Seats, rear bench, leather seating surfaces -inc: 60/40 split-folding, armrest & cup holders, pass-through (reclining rear remote release), low profile head restraints & reclining back
Windows, pwr -inc: front express up/down w/pinch guard & child lockout, rear express down
Climate control, dual zone, automatic
Power, retained accessory -inc: radio & windows, after key off
Pwr centre -inc: (4) 12V aux outlets to pwr accessories, located in IP/front console/rear console/cargo area
Steering column, manual tilt & telescopic adjustable
Sunshades, driver & front passenger -inc: extendable illuminated dimmable vanity mirrors, ticket flap
Seat adjuster, 8-way pwr front passenger seat
Seat adjuster, 8-way pwr driver seat -inc: manual adjustable thigh support
Mat, cargo
Air filtration system -inc: particulate filter, rear floor & rear console ducts
Driver information centre -inc: exterior temperature, compass GM oil life monitoring system, fuel consumption, trip computer, vehicle personalization features, vehicle information
Memory package -inc: recalls 2 "presets" for pwr driver seat, outside mirrors, driver personalization features & pwr adjustable pedals (if equipped)
Mirrors, rear view, auto dimming -inc: OnStar controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Trailer Sway Control
Child-Safety Locks
Hill start assist
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Rear view camera system -inc: display in rear view mirror or navigation screen if equipped
Air Bags, front row side impact
Air bags, front, dual-stage, driver & passenger -inc: airbag suppression & passenger detecting system
Seatbelts, front bucket seats -inc: 3 point w/pretensioners, load limiter & shoulder strap height adjusters
Seatbelts, rear bench seat -inc: 3 point, all positions w/outboard comfort guides
Child security rear door locks -inc: pwr activated from centre console
Tire pressure monitoring system -inc: individual tire pressure read out
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Chrome Roof Rails
Sunroof, UltraView, double-sized -inc: pwr glass roof that opens over first & second rows, tilt-sliding w/express-open & pwr sunshade
Glass, solar ray -inc: tinted, privacy glass on rear doors, rear quarters & lift gate
Lights, headlamps -inc: tungsten halogen, automatic light control, twilight sentinel, windshield wiper activated, illuminated entry system
Lights, tail lights, LED
Tires, P235/55R-20, all season, H-rated, blackwall
Spare tire & wheel -inc: located under rear cargo floor, compact, jack & wheel wrench
Lights, side markers -inc: indicator lights, three flash to pass for lane change
Mirrors, exterior rear-view, pwr -inc: pwr folding, body colour, driver side auto dimming
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Bluetooth
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Antenna, roof mounted hexband
Sport Suspension
3.39 Axle Ratio
Exhaust system, dual with chrome tips
Alternator, 150 amp
Fuel, full tank of fuel at time of delivery
Battery, maintenance free -inc: run-down protection
Parking brake, switch operated electric
Continuously variable real time suspension damping
Engine, 3.6L V6, DOHC, DI, VVT, aluminum, E85 FlexFuel
Brakes, pwr, 4-wheel anti-lock braking system, 4-wheel disc -inc: dynamic rear proportioning, intelligent brake assist
Differential, electronic limited slip
Oil, synthetic oil
Leather Wrap Wheel
Power Outlet
Cargo shade
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
Luxury & Performance Collection
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Wood trim package -inc: sapele wood on door, centre console, heated wood steering wheel & shift knob
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Mini

2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 141,170 KM
$17,457 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Forte EX+ U...
 19,741 KM
$21,982 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Pilot EX ...
 114,031 KM
$33,982 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-887-XXXX

(click to show)

204-887-6464

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory