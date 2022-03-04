2012 Cadillac SRX

Security System

Air Conditioning

tilt steering

Trip Computer

rear window defogger

Front air conditioning

Cargo Security Shade

Seatback net map pockets

Smoker's package -inc: lighter & ashtray

Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer

Security system, audible/visible theft alarm system -inc: programmable content theft horn & lamp activation

Steering wheel, 3-spoke, leather-wrapped

Console, floor -inc: front floor w/shifter & dual cup holders & integrated arm rest

Defogger, rear window -inc: electric front & side window outlets for driver & front passenger

Instrumentation -inc: analog w/speedometer, tachometer & fuel gauge, oil pressure gauge, engine coolant temperature gauge, primary PRNDL & driver information centre

Seats, rear bench, leather seating surfaces -inc: 60/40 split-folding, armrest & cup holders, pass-through (reclining rear remote release), low profile head restraints & reclining back

Windows, pwr -inc: front express up/down w/pinch guard & child lockout, rear express down

Climate control, dual zone, automatic

Power, retained accessory -inc: radio & windows, after key off

Pwr centre -inc: (4) 12V aux outlets to pwr accessories, located in IP/front console/rear console/cargo area

Steering column, manual tilt & telescopic adjustable

Sunshades, driver & front passenger -inc: extendable illuminated dimmable vanity mirrors, ticket flap

Seat adjuster, 8-way pwr front passenger seat

Seat adjuster, 8-way pwr driver seat -inc: manual adjustable thigh support

Mat, cargo

Air filtration system -inc: particulate filter, rear floor & rear console ducts

Driver information centre -inc: exterior temperature, compass GM oil life monitoring system, fuel consumption, trip computer, vehicle personalization features, vehicle information

Memory package -inc: recalls 2 "presets" for pwr driver seat, outside mirrors, driver personalization features & pwr adjustable pedals (if equipped)