2012 Chevrolet Avalanche
LS
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11027.0
- Mileage 186,396 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a truck that combines rugged durability with comfort and style? This 2012 Chevy Avalanche has you covered! 5.3 LS V8 4x4, with a 2-tone black and red interior, and only 186,000 KM. Plenty of options such as; cruise control, heated leather power seats, dual climate controls, park assist, steering wheel controls, running boards, rear folding seats to extend cargo space, and tonneau cover.
Freshly safety certified and recently serviced, priced at only $16,900 plus taxes.
Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive this beautiful Chevrolet Avalanche!
1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793.
All vehicles are safety certified and serviced.
Licensed technicians on staff. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg.
Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985! See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale
DP#9491
Westside Sales
204-488-3793