<p>Looking for a truck that combines rugged durability with comfort and style? This 2012 Chevy Avalanche has you covered! 5.3 LS V8 4x4, with a 2-tone black and red interior, and only 186,000 KM. Plenty of options such as; cruise control, heated leather power seats, dual climate controls, park assist, steering wheel controls, running boards, rear folding seats to extend cargo space, and tonneau cover.</p><p>Freshly safety certified and recently serviced, priced at only $16,900 plus taxes. </p><p>Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive this beautiful Chevrolet Avalanche!</p><p> 1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793. </p><p>All vehicles are safety certified and serviced.</p><p>Licensed technicians on staff. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. </p><p>Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985! See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale </p><p> DP#9491</p><p> </p>

2012 Chevrolet Avalanche

186,396 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
Stock # 12216981
Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11027.0
  • Mileage 186,396 KM

Looking for a truck that combines rugged durability with comfort and style? This 2012 Chevy Avalanche has you covered! 5.3 LS V8 4x4, with a 2-tone black and red interior, and only 186,000 KM. Plenty of options such as; cruise control, heated leather power seats, dual climate controls, park assist, steering wheel controls, running boards, rear folding seats to extend cargo space, and tonneau cover.

Freshly safety certified and recently serviced, priced at only $16,900 plus taxes. 

Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive this beautiful Chevrolet Avalanche!

 1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793. 

All vehicles are safety certified and serviced.

Licensed technicians on staff. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. 

Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985! See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale 

 DP#9491

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Mirrors
Power Seats

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty Available

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

