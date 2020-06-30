Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

37,738 KM

Details Description

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Camaro

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT Convertible

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT Convertible

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 5344346
  2. 5344346
  3. 5344346
  4. 5344346
  5. 5344346
  6. 5344346
  7. 5344346
  8. 5344346
  9. 5344346
  10. 5344346
  11. 5344346
  12. 5344346
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5344346
  • Stock #: F38TZU
  • VIN: 2G1FB3D35C9210784

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

37,738KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F38TZU
  • Mileage 37,738 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All Birchwood Nissan our Used Vehicles include the following:

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2014 Kia Sportage LX...
 142,966 KM
$11,783 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 64,123 KM
$21,993 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti QX80 L...
 28,157 KM
$54,512 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory