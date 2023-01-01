Menu
2012 Chevrolet CAPTIVA

121,628 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2012 Chevrolet CAPTIVA

2012 Chevrolet CAPTIVA

Sport Fleet LTZ

2012 Chevrolet CAPTIVA

Sport Fleet LTZ

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

121,628KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10220076
  Stock #: F562AW
  VIN: 3GNFL4E53CS598439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F562AW
  • Mileage 121,628 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Fog lamps, front
Door handles, chrome
Glass, tinted
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Headlamps, halogen with automatic exterior lamp control
Fascias, front and rear body-color
Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-color, manual-folding
SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING
Tire, compact spare with jack and tool kit
Tires, P235/60R17 all-season, blackwall (Tire may be replaced at manufacturer's discretion at no additional charge.)
Wheels, 17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) polished forged aluminum

Safety

Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control
Pedal release system
Air bags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact, driver and rightfront passenger and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions (Always use safety belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in...
Rearview camera system, display integrated into rearview mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
Front air conditioning
oil life monitor
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III
Defogger, rear-window
Console, overhead
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Glovebox, non-locking
Windows, power with driver Express-Down
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Seat adjuster, driver manual lumbar control
Seat adjuster, 8-way power driver
Cargo convenience net, rear
Seat, front passenger fold-down
Head restraints, front, 2-way, active
Console, floor, Custom
Instrumentation, analog standard
Power outlets, 3 auxiliary, 12-volt
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard (Includes rear coat hooks)
Map pocket, front seatback
Cargo organizer, rear, flex net

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Battery rundown protection
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Suspension, soft ride
Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with chrome tips
Steering, Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS) assist
Brake, parking, electronically actuated
Engine, 3.0L DOHC, V6 SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (264 hp [196.8 kW] @ 6950 rpm, 222 lb-ft [299.7 N-m] @ 5100 rpm)
Skid plates, chrome front and rear
GVWR, 5057 lbs. (2294 kg)

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Audio system feature, deluxe 10-speaker system with 180-watt amp and 8" subwoofer
Bluetooth for phone, personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system (Requires (UE1) OnStar.)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Wheels
Driver Side Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) polished forged aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

