2012 Chevrolet Cruze

0 KM

Details Description

$12,986

+ tax & licensing
$12,986

+ taxes & licensing

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

204-941-9080

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo+ w/1SB

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo+ w/1SB

Location

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

$12,986

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 10054104
  • VIN: 1g1pg5sc5c7369746

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER CLEAN LOCAL ONE OWNER!!! LOW KMS!! ONLY 126 000KMS!! YES ONLY 126 000KMS!! FULLY EQUIPPED !! JUST SAFETIED AND SERVICED!! ON SALE NOW FOR ONLY $12,986 PLUS PST AND GST! WARRANTY AND VARIOUS FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE OAC. VIEW @ MOE DUPUIS ENTERPRISE INC. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED @ 1270 ARCHIBALD ST. ONE BLOCK NORTH OF FERMOR OR CALL BRYAN @ 204 256 5232 OR 204 941 9080 OR 24/7 @ WWW.MOEDUPUIS.CA DEALER #4194

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

Moe Dupuis Enterprise Inc.

1270 Archibald St, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0Z3

204-941-9080

