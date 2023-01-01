Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

86,917 KM

Details Description

$12,381

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,381

+ taxes & licensing

Lanpro Auto Care Centre Ltd

204-783-5802

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LTZ

Location

Lanpro Auto Care Centre Ltd

1870 Ellice Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0B9

204-783-5802

  1. 10389996
  2. 10389996
  3. 10389996
  4. 10389996
  5. 10389996
  6. 10389996
  7. 10389996
  8. 10389996
  9. 10389996
  10. 10389996
  11. 10389996
  12. 10389996
  13. 10389996
  14. 10389996
  15. 10389996
  16. 10389996
  17. 10389996
  18. 10389996
  19. 10389996
  20. 10389996
  21. 10389996
Contact Seller

$12,381

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
86,917KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10389996
  • Stock #: UCD926
  • VIN: 1G1PH5SC0C7375564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 86,917 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOW KMS* **SET OF WINTER TIRES** ONE OWNER
WHERE VALUE SURPASSES PRICE,$754.82 Retail dollars put into Cruze to bring it up to our standards.
All our vehicles come with 10 Conventional Oil and Filter Changes and 6 Month / 6000 km Limited Superior Lubrico Protection plan. Includes Safety, Carfax and Repair Report on Website. This vehicle is protected by our Pre-Owned CoVeR (CVR) Program ($1499.00 value). The Pre-owned CVR Program includes: Bonus # 1 - In house warranty which is for the 1st 60 days 50% off what is not covered by Lubrico, the following 60 days 25% off, and 19% off for the remainder of the 1st year of ownership, Bonus #2, 10 Conventional Oil and Filter Changes (Approximately $600.00 Value), Bonus #3, 6 month / 6000 km Limited Superior Protection Lubrico Warranty ($999.00 Value) which covers items like Engine, Transmission, Transfer case, Water pump, Starter, Alternator, Wiper Motor, Heater Motor, Rack and Pinion, Power Steering Pump, Upper and Lower Ball Joints, Brake Calipers, Wheel Cylinders, A/C compressor, and many other items. Dealer #5163 GST & PST not included.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lanpro Auto Care Centre Ltd

2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 86,917 KM
$12,381 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE
 213,921 KM
$18,980 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti QX60
169,994 KM
$26,325 + tax & lic

Email Lanpro Auto Care Centre Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lanpro Auto Care Centre Ltd

Lanpro Auto Care Centre Ltd

1870 Ellice Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0B9

Call Dealer

204-783-XXXX

(click to show)

204-783-5802

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory