2012 Chevrolet Cruze
LTZ
1870 Ellice Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0B9
86,917KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10389996
- Stock #: UCD926
- VIN: 1G1PH5SC0C7375564
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 86,917 KM
Vehicle Description
WHERE VALUE SURPASSES PRICE,$754.82 Retail dollars put into Cruze to bring it up to our standards.
All our vehicles come with 10 Conventional Oil and Filter Changes and 6 Month / 6000 km Limited Superior Lubrico Protection plan. Includes Safety, Carfax and Repair Report on Website. This vehicle is protected by our Pre-Owned CoVeR (CVR) Program ($1499.00 value). The Pre-owned CVR Program includes: Bonus # 1 - In house warranty which is for the 1st 60 days 50% off what is not covered by Lubrico, the following 60 days 25% off, and 19% off for the remainder of the 1st year of ownership, Bonus #2, 10 Conventional Oil and Filter Changes (Approximately $600.00 Value), Bonus #3, 6 month / 6000 km Limited Superior Protection Lubrico Warranty ($999.00 Value) which covers items like Engine, Transmission, Transfer case, Water pump, Starter, Alternator, Wiper Motor, Heater Motor, Rack and Pinion, Power Steering Pump, Upper and Lower Ball Joints, Brake Calipers, Wheel Cylinders, A/C compressor, and many other items. Dealer #5163 GST & PST not included.
1870 Ellice Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0B9