2012 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Gently used, Low Mileage 2012 Chevy Cruze LT, Economical yet powerful 1.4 Litre Turbo, Power windows locks mirrors are just some of the features Royal Blue Exterior with a dark charcoal cloth interior, Just serviced and safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle. Affordably Priced at only $9,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply DP# 9491
204-488-3793