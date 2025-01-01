Menu
Account
Sign In
Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We buy and trade for all brands including Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Toyota, Honda, Dodge, Jeep, Nissan and BMW. Wed be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

33,400 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo+ w/1SB

Watch This Vehicle
12130317

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo+ w/1SB

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
33,400KM
VIN 1G1PG5SC4C7165326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 33,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We buy and trade for all brands including Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Toyota, Honda, Dodge, Jeep, Nissan and BMW. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 1.4L 4 CYL MFI DOHC TURBOCHARGED (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Used 2021 Cadillac XT4 AWD Luxury for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Cadillac XT4 AWD Luxury 27,355 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 53,101 KM $69,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Buick Envision Essence for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Buick Envision Essence 79,866 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

877-884-XXXX

(click to show)

877-884-1415

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Cruze