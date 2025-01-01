Menu
Very Low mileage, 2011 Chevy Cruze, Economical yet powerful 1.8  Litre Engine and automatic transmission. Black Metallic exterior with two tone grey cloth interior, Very Good Service History and no major accidents. Just safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Affordably Priced at only $8,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply DP# 9491 Black Metallic<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> exterior </span>with two tone grey cloth interior, Very Good Service History and no major accidents. Just safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Affordably Priced at only $8,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>    </span>See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply DP# 9491</p><p> </p>

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

101,000 KM

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LS+ w/1SB

12464374

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LS+ w/1SB

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SH8C7141151

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Very Low mileage, 2011 Chevy Cruze, Economical yet powerful 1.8  Litre Engine and automatic transmission. Black Metallic exterior with two tone grey cloth interior, Very Good Service History and no major accidents. Just safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Affordably Priced at only $8,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply DP# 9491

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-XXXX

204-488-3793

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2012 Chevrolet Cruze