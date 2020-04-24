1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
204-500-1389
Absolutely stunning, this 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo w/1SA boasts exemplary craftsmanship. ENGINE, 1.4L, 4 CYL, MFI, DOHC, TURBOCHARGED (STD), XM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 trial months beyond which service fees apply*, Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent.*Only The Best Get Recognized*IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000.*Packages That Make Driving the Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo w/1SA An Experience*Windows, power, passenger and rear door express down, Windows, power, driver express up/down, Wheels, 16" x 6.5" steel with painted silver wheel covers, Trunk entrapment release, internal, Transmission, 6-speed manual, Traction control -inc: electronic, full-function, all-speed, Tires, P215/60R16-94S all season blackwall, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Sunshades, driver and passenger vanity mirror, Storage, upper dash, Steering, power, electric, Steering wheel, 3-spoke comfort grip, Steering column, manual tilt and telescopic adjustable, StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system, Seating, premium cloth.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: * Excellent fuel economy * Cruze ECO model gets 42 mpg on the highway * Turbo model now available with 6-speed manual transmission * Quiet cabin* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9.
