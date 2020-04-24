Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo | As Traded | No Safety

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo | As Traded | No Safety

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 207,685KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4910352
  • Stock #: 19477B
  • VIN: 1G1PF5SC7C7158907
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Absolutely stunning, this 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo w/1SA boasts exemplary craftsmanship. ENGINE, 1.4L, 4 CYL, MFI, DOHC, TURBOCHARGED (STD), XM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 trial months beyond which service fees apply*, Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent.*Only The Best Get Recognized*IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000.*Packages That Make Driving the Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo w/1SA An Experience*Windows, power, passenger and rear door express down, Windows, power, driver express up/down, Wheels, 16" x 6.5" steel with painted silver wheel covers, Trunk entrapment release, internal, Transmission, 6-speed manual, Traction control -inc: electronic, full-function, all-speed, Tires, P215/60R16-94S all season blackwall, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Sunshades, driver and passenger vanity mirror, Storage, upper dash, Steering, power, electric, Steering wheel, 3-spoke comfort grip, Steering column, manual tilt and telescopic adjustable, StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system, Seating, premium cloth.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: * Excellent fuel economy * Cruze ECO model gets 42 mpg on the highway * Turbo model now available with 6-speed manual transmission * Quiet cabin* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE 1.4L 4 CYL MFI DOHC TURBOCHARGED (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

