2012 Chevrolet Cruze

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1
KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000. This Chevrolet Cruze has a strong Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83 engine powering this Manual transmission.*You Can't Beat the Price with These Options *ENGINE, 1.4L, 4 CYL, MFI, DOHC, TURBOCHARGED (STD), XM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 trial months beyond which service fees apply*, Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent, Windows, power, passenger and rear door express down, Windows, power, driver express up/down, Wheels, 16" x 6.5" 5-spoke machined-face alloy, USB port *located in centre console*, Uplevel driver information centre (DIC) -inc: compass, instantaneous fuel economy, digital speedometer & additional trip odometer, Trunk entrapment release, internal, Traction control -inc: electronic, full-function, all-speed.* See What the Experts Say! *As reported by KBB.com: * Excellent fuel economy * Cruze ECO model gets 42 mpg on the highway * Turbo model now available with 6-speed manual transmission * Quiet cabin* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at St James Volkswagen, 670 Century St, Winnipeg, AB R3H 0A1.*Online Shopping at St James VW!*St James Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Online Shopper program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.stjamesvw.ca/online-shopper/ for more details!
