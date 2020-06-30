Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

138,334 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St James Volkswagen

204-788-1100

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo+ w/1SB

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo+ w/1SB

Location

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

204-788-1100

  Listing ID: 5353679
  Stock #: 194181
  VIN: 1G1PG5SC9C7171882

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

138,334KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,334 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000. This Chevrolet Cruze has a strong Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83 engine powering this Manual transmission.*You Can't Beat the Price with These Options *ENGINE, 1.4L, 4 CYL, MFI, DOHC, TURBOCHARGED (STD), XM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 trial months beyond which service fees apply*, Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent, Windows, power, passenger and rear door express down, Windows, power, driver express up/down, Wheels, 16" x 6.5" 5-spoke machined-face alloy, USB port *located in centre console*, Uplevel driver information centre (DIC) -inc: compass, instantaneous fuel economy, digital speedometer & additional trip odometer, Trunk entrapment release, internal, Traction control -inc: electronic, full-function, all-speed.* See What the Experts Say! *As reported by KBB.com: * Excellent fuel economy * Cruze ECO model gets 42 mpg on the highway * Turbo model now available with 6-speed manual transmission * Quiet cabin* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at St James Volkswagen, 670 Century St, Winnipeg, AB R3H 0A1.*Online Shopping at St James VW!*St James Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Online Shopper program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.stjamesvw.ca/online-shopper/ for more details!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE 1.4L 4 CYL MFI DOHC TURBOCHARGED (STD)
St James Volkswagen

St James Volkswagen

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

