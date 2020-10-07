Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

97,899 KM

Details Description

$6,988

+ tax & licensing
$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

Gundhu Auto Sales

204-227-8028

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn Eco w/1SA

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn Eco w/1SA

Location

Gundhu Auto Sales

222 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J9

204-227-8028

$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

97,899KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6083955
  Stock #: 3531
  VIN: 1G1PJ5SC7C7159473

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 3531
  Mileage 97,899 KM

Vehicle Description

Local MB Vehicle--Bluetooth--Onstar--Satellite Radio--Voice Command--Power Locks--Power Windows--Power Mirrors--

*(Price not include GST and PST) FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL OR TEXT AT 204-999-3592 OR 204-227-8028


As our valued customers you will receive this package at no cost with this vehicle


1) NO CHARGE Engine Light Diagnosis.

2) FREE Tire Rotation with any oil change

3) FREE fluid Top-Ups with any mechanical service.


We have wide selection of CAR'S, SUV's, VAN'S and TRUCK's always give us call for latest Stock information and pictures.

Dealer permit number #9917


Gundhu Auto is located on 222-Mcphillips Street, Winnipeg (just at corner of Pacific and Mcphillips Street) & our business hour are from Mon-Sat 9:00am to 6:00pm


Follow us on Facebook/Gundhu Auto Sales Ltd.

Financing available please call us for more information


All advertised to be true but not guaranteed


Gundhu auto is MPI Approved Manitoba Safety Inspection Station


Winter Tire Financing Available up to 4 years


We Do All Mechanical work here

Gundhu Auto Sales

Gundhu Auto Sales

222 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J9

