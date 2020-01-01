Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

192,681 KM

Details Description Features

$4,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

Eco w/1SA

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

Eco w/1SA

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

Contact Seller

$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

192,681KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6225426
  • Stock #: 6608
  • VIN: 1G1PK5SC2C7116608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 6608
  • Mileage 192,681 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 CHEVROLET CRUZE: CHROME WHEELS, HEATED SEATS, 6-SPEED MANUAL

SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, 5 PASSENGER, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, RF SIDE AIRBAG, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, HARD TOP, S AIRBAG LEFT FRONT YES, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, INDEPENDENT CLIMATE CONTROL, SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT YES, LF SIDE AIRBAG, SPOILER, AM/FM/CD, POWER LOCKS, TRACTION CONTROL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, DUAL AIR BAGS, POWER WINDOWS
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Black instrument panel cluster with accent rings
Child security electronic rear door locks
Tire repair kit -inc: tire sealant & inflator kit
Acoustics package
Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
Defogger, rear window
Door handles, body colour
Trunk entrapment release, internal
Seat storage back pocket, front passenger
Seatbelts, front, shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner
Antenna, short, roof mounted
Instrumentation, speedometer in kilometres and miles
Heater ducts, rear passenger
Storage, upper dash
Sunshades, driver and passenger vanity mirror
Seating, 6-way manual front passenger
Steering column, manual tilt and telescopic adjustable
Lighting, dome with theatre dimming
Climate control, front manual controls with air filtration system and air conditioning
Mirror, rearview, manual day/night
Seating, manual reclining seatbacks
Rear seat, 60/40 split-folding
Seating, 6-way manual driver
Lighting, front reading lights
Console floor, front sliding armrest, dual cup holders and storage
Power outlets, front and rear auxiliary outlets to power accessories (12- volts)
Glass, solar ray, tinted
Windshield wipers and washers, variable intermittent
Mouldings, chrome, upper body side
Lighting, headlamps, halogen with automatic light control and twilight sentinel
Mirrors, heated, power adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Airbags, side, head curtain for outboard seating positions
Airbags, side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear
Airbags, knee, driver and front passenger
Seatbelts, 3-point front and rear
Steering wheel, 3-spoke comfort grip
Engine, 1.4L, 4 cyl, MFI, DOHC, turbocharged
Driver information centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer, fuel range, average fuel economy, average vehicle speed, oil life monitor
Chassis front, MacPherson strut-type
Battery, maintenance free, includes rundown protection
Alternator, 120 amps
Steering, power, electric
XM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 trial months beyond which service fees apply*
Brakes, power, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum
Chassis rear, compound crank
Wheels, 17" x 7" aluminum
Tires, P215/55R17 all season blackwall
No spare desired
3.83 final drive ratio (REQ: MF3 Transmission)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Excell

2012 Chevrolet Silve...
 198,658 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic
2010 Suzuki Grand Vi...
 113,258 KM
$6,988 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Rogue SL
 101,899 KM
$9,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto Excell

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory