2012 Chevrolet Cruze

95,064 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LS w/1SA | Manual Transmission | Accident Free | One Owner | Power Group |

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LS w/1SA | Manual Transmission | Accident Free | One Owner | Power Group |

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

95,064KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6489966
  • Stock #: F3THKG
  VIN: 1G1PB5SH4C7169323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ICE BLUE METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,064 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned & Serviced; One Owner Vehicle! Low Kilometres, And The Ideal Price Point. Do Not Miss This Car! Call, Click, Or Stop By Birchwood Kia On Regent Today!
Bluetooth Connectivity
Remote Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
AM/FM CD Radio
USB Ports
2 Set of Keys

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Traction Control
Stability Control
Onstar
Airbags
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Steel Wheels
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Telematics
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Manual Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
6 Spd Manual Transmission
driver and front passenger
in vehicle communications system and assistance service 6 months of the directions and connections plan with turn-by-turn navigation and OnStar RemoteLink *Turn-by-Turn availability impacted by some geographic/cellular limitations
knee
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
advisor assiste

