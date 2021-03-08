2012 Chevrolet Cruze

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors ABS Brakes Power Brakes Onstar ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM Child Safety Locks Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags Passenger Airbag on/off switch Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Compact Spare Tire Remote Trunk Release Front Floor Mats Rear Floor Mats Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Bucket Seats Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitoring Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Satellite Radio Trim Cloth Upholstery

Additional Features Wheel Covers Hard Top AM RADIO USB port MP3 COMPATIBLE Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors Driver Front Airbag Passenger Front Airbag Driver Side Curtain Airbag Passenger Side Curtain Airbag Driver Side Impact Airbag Alarm Fob -OEM Anti Theft System -OEM Driver Power Mirror Passenger Side Impact Airbag Jack Auxiliary Power Outlet Battery -Aftermarket Rear Seat Side Impact Airbags Power Rear Side Windows Engine -Turbocharged Warranty Books OEM Wheels Rear-Mud and Snow Tires Front-Mud and Snow Tires Plain Steel Wheels

