2012 Chevrolet Cruze...

$5,999 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 7 4 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7427648

7427648 Stock #: WU4540A

WU4540A VIN: 1G1PL5SCXC7109550

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Mileage 132,747 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.