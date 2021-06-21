Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

132,747 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo *Manual AS IS No Safety*

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo *Manual AS IS No Safety*

Murray Jeep Ram Winnipeg

300 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3L 2E2

204-284-6650

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

132,747KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7427648
  • Stock #: WU4540A
  • VIN: 1G1PL5SCXC7109550

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 132,747 KM

Manual Transmission! AS IS means that this vehicle is being sold in ''as is'' condition, NO HAGGLE NO HASSLE PRICE, no warranties and no safety will be provided with the unit. NO DEALERS PLEASE. As a ''wholesale to the public'' it is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. Without a valid safety, the buyer won't be able to insure the vehicle, please contact your insurance agent for more information. An estimate for cost of the safety will be provided.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Murray Jeep Ram Winnipeg

Murray Jeep Ram Winnipeg

300 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3L 2E2

